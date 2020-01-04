An idea to build transitional housing for homeless military veterans on land that might be donated by a Royal Heights church has drawn support from some residents and questions and concerns from others.
What was intended to be a monthly meeting of a recently created local nonprofit, Our Veterans First, drew more than 40 people Thursday night after social media posts represented it as a community meeting about the proposal.
Michelle Lee, a Joplin resident, created the nonprofit last year to try to find a way to provide temporary housing for homeless veterans until they could get settled into a job and more permanent housing.
Gary Thomas, pastor of Royal Heights United Methodist Church, told residents that the church and Our Veterans First are partnering to explore options for the project. He said the two groups were introduced to each other after he and a church member attended a local charity workshop.
Afterward, he said, he was thinking about what assets the small church — with an average attendance last month of 21 — could use to make a difference in the community. He said the church has some land surrounding it at 1612 Euclid Ave., and he thought the church might be able to help veterans in some way.
He made some calls to veterans groups and was put in touch with Lee, who was seeking information from the same groups about veteran homelessness and potential partners for a housing project, he said.
Tentative plans
Lee told those who attended the meeting that she was inspired by the Veterans Community Project in south Kansas City, a tiny house village established to serve homeless vets who encounter difficulty returning to civilian life. That project started in 2015 and has 49 houses of about 200 square feet each. It also provides individualized services on-site.
Lee, a real estate agent, works with veterans as part of her job and has several close family members who have served in the military.
"I have a love for veterans, and I have a deep respect for what they have been willing to do for us," she said. "I was never able to sign on that dotted line, and so many of them have and have come back to us broken. And so when I was reading about what Kansas City did, I thought, 'Why can't Joplin do that? Why can't we do that?'"
She formed a board for Our Veterans First. The board includes representatives of Fuller Center for Housing, a faith-driven organization that provides housing to people in need. Those board members have agreed to help pursue the project.
Although Lee said plans are not yet firm, that board has created a potential housing plan for several small duplexes and houses to be built at 200 to 600 square feet in size.
"We are still in the planning process. We have done one fundraiser and are planning donation and sponsorship programs, but nothing is concrete at this point," Lee told residents at the meeting. "We want to go about it in a way that's safe for everyone and won't affect property values."
A woman in the audience asked how that could be done. Lee said the houses that are being considered are attractive and the grounds would be planted with shrubs, trees and a fence. There also would an on-site property manager.
"We are not bringing in the dangerous of the dangerous," as some people had commented on social media, Lee said. Those who would be considered for the program would be screened by the organization's board.
Questions about the project
Resident Steve Lee asked if there would be Royal Heights residents on the nonprofit's board. Michelle Lee said everyone is welcome to come to the organization's meetings, and those who are interested could serve on the board.
Another member of the audience questioned why the church property was considered because there are no nearby services for people who might not have their own transportation. There are no grocery stores within walking distance, and the Veterans Affairs clinic and medical services are all located miles to the south, another resident said.
Michelle Lee said one of the services that would be offered would be on-site meals. The church pastor said organizers could ask the city to provide trolley service to the location.
Another resident said, "I love the idea. I just don't think this is the spot."
Michelle Lee and the pastor invited residents to attend Our Veterans First's regular meetings to stay informed about the proposal and its status. They both said they had intended to hold a community meeting and invite Royal Heights residents to a public discussion about the proposal once organizers have more details.
Michelle Lee encouraged residents to participate in the process of determining whether the project can become viable.
"The goal here is to help those men and women who have helped us" through their service to the country, she said.
About the nonprofit
Our Veterans First meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Royal Heights United Methodist Church, 1612 Euclid Ave. The organization has a Facebook page and a website at ourveteransfirst.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.