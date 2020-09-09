Hello, and welcome to another middle of the week.
Today, Globe staff writer Kimberly Barker is working on a story about Langston Hughes, the Joplin-born poet. She has talked with local residents who wanted a better way for his hometown to honor him, so they've launched a new nonprofit called the Langston Hughes Cultural Society.
Learn more about this group and its mission later today at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- The latest COVID-19 updates from Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg (Kansas) State University.
- A look at long-term care facilities, for which advocates are calling on lawmakers for more help during the pandemic.
- Tips for staying safe and managing your money with a column from the Better Business Bureau.
Thanks for reading. Have a happy evening.
