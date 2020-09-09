Bill Caldwell: Joplin streets named for men from sports, the arts and politics

Portrait of Langston Hughes from 1942. For 20 years, beginning in 1942, he wrote a weekly newspaper column for The Chicago Defender.Credit | Library of Congress

 Library of Congress

Hello, and welcome to another middle of the week.

Today, Globe staff writer Kimberly Barker is working on a story about Langston Hughes, the Joplin-born poet. She has talked with local residents who wanted a better way for his hometown to honor him, so they've launched a new nonprofit called the Langston Hughes Cultural Society.

Learn more about this group and its mission later today at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.

We'll also bring you:

  • The latest COVID-19 updates from Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg (Kansas) State University.
  • A look at long-term care facilities, for which advocates are calling on lawmakers for more help during the pandemic.
  • Tips for staying safe and managing your money with a column from the Better Business Bureau.

Thanks for reading. Have a happy evening.

Tags

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe. Contact: eyounker AT joplinglobe DOT com.