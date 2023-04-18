Name of organization: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties
Address: P.O. Box 122, Saginaw, MO 64864
Phone number: 417-626-9244
Website: www.joplinbigbro.org
Year founded: 1996
Population served: We match children in Jasper and Newton counties between the ages of 6 and 16 and will monitor and service the matches until 18 or graduation.
Number of people helped: Since the beginning we have served hundreds. We currently have more than 50 enrolled in the program.
Mission: We create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.
Governing body: We are led by a local board.
Executive director/CEO: Mike Brown
Annual budget: $150,000
Major source of funding: We receive funds via grant writing, private donations and fundraising events.
Major fundraiser: Our biggest fundraiser annually is our Bowl for Kids’ Sake event. We generally host this event in the first quarter each year.
Questions for the director
How does the organization make a difference in the community? The need for mentorship programs for at-risk youth is more critical than ever. According to the National Mentoring Partnership, 1 in 3 young people will grow up without a mentor. This puts them at risk for academic failure, drug and alcohol abuse, and involvement in the criminal justice system. BBBS has a proven track record of success in addressing these issues. Our programs have been shown to improve academic outcomes, reduce risky behaviors, and increase social and emotional development in the youth we serve.
What is the biggest challenge you are facing? One of the biggest challenges we have is that we are always in need of volunteer “Bigs.” The number of children requesting to be a part of our program grows daily.
What can the public do to help the cause? We would love the opportunity to share our mission and grow our volunteer base. This can be as volunteering, inviting us to come speak to your company or organization, or by helping volunteer at our events.
Are there volunteer opportunities? There are opportunities to volunteer as a “Big” or to help at our events throughout the year.
