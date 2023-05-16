Name of organization: Carthage Crisis Center.
Address: 100 S. Main St., Carthage, MO 64836.
Phone number: 417-358-3533.
Website: www.carthagecrisiscenter.org.
Year founded: 1996.
Population served: Southwest Missouri.
Number of people helped: Overnight housing, 123 unique people. Food procurement, 4,250 individuals served.
Mission: The mission of the Carthage Crisis Center is to return people who are homeless and needy to self-sufficiency with God’s help and the support of the community.
Governing body: Board of directors.
Executive director/CEO: Jim Benton.
Annual budget: $500,000.
Major source of funding: Private donors. No government grants.
Major fundraiser: We have an annual comprehensive plan that revolves around direct mail.
Questions for the director
How does the organization make a difference in the community? We are the only homeless shelter in Carthage. We provide transitional housing to those who need to start over. We address the issues that that caused homelessness.
What is the biggest challenge you are facing? Appropriate staffing.
What can the public do to help the cause? We are supported by generous community members. We not only receive cash donations, but we also accept donations of food, clothing, furniture, etc. We sell many of these items in our thrift store, or we give them away to people in need.
Are there volunteer opportunities? Yes! We have many regular volunteers who staff our front desk answering phones; we have many others who help sort clothing or work in our thrift store, Treasures on Main. We also have groups that come in and help serve a meal.
