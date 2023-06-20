Name of organization: Carthage Humane Society.
Address: 13860 Dog Kennel Lane, Carthage, MO 64836.
Phone number: 417-358-6402.
Website: carthagehumanesociety.org.
Year founded: 1948.
Population served: Primarily the city of Carthage, and also some of Jasper County.
Number of people (or animals) helped: We stay fairly full; as we adopt animals out, we're also taking animals in. Our total number of animals runs around 200.
Mission: To save every animal that we can, and to place every animal that crosses our portals in a safe and loving home — what we call a "furever" home.
Governing body: A board of directors. We're in the process of enlarging our board. We're trying to get more animal lovers who are also businesspeople involved in our board and in board activities.
Executive director/CEO: Right now, we are without a director. Our former director was Renay Minshew; we miss her greatly, and she did a tremendous amount of good for the shelter. Until we can find a new director, the board's executive committee (Nancy Corley, Judy Parton, Crystal Burnett) is functioning as shelter director.
Major source of funding: Grant funding, donations and we have a small trust. We also have a contract with the city of Carthage in which animals that are turned in to them or picked up by them, they bring to the shelter and they pay us so much per month. We also have a contract with Jasper County where we take in a limited number of their animals brought in by animal control.
Major fundraiser: We have several fundraisers every year. Right now, we are in the process of revamping our fundraising events, and we are trying to figure out the major fundraising event that would appeal to Carthage.
Questions for the director
How does the organization make a difference in the community? I think it makes a huge difference. Most or all of the shelters, rescues and humane societies are full and past our normal quotas. These animals would be on the loose, would have no food or shelter if we did not exist. Another side of that story: People's lives are enriched when they share them with a pet. For many, many people, it's not just a pet — they become part of your family. I think in addition to helping the community by cutting down the stray problem and the feral animal problem, the fact that we do try to adopt out our animals not only helps the animal, but it helps the family also.
What is the biggest challenge you are facing? I would say finances. It's also difficult in obtaining help. It's a very, very hard job that our helpers have, and for the most part, they're there for the love of the animals, not the salary. We do a lot on a little. Our staff, I can't sing their praises enough for the work that they do.
What can the public do to help the cause? We have Miss Wally's Food Barn, a pet food pantry. One of the things we have found with inflation and the cost of everything going up, people were needing to surrender their pets because they couldn't afford to feed them anymore. Renay and the board got busy, and we have a regular push on for people to donate food and treats. The other way the community can get involved certainly is financial donations. We will be instituting, probably this fall, a monthly donor program.
Are there volunteer opportunities? Absolutely. We always need help with people walking dogs for us. We always need help with people coming out to entertain the cats. We always need help with, believe it or not, laundry. Call or come out to the shelter and we will get them signed up. We would like to institute an online sign-up; we're just not there yet. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Final word? I think the biggest issue right now is money. It costs a good deal of money to pay utility bills, to feed these animals, to pay the staff. So donations are very, very much welcomed. Also, please open your hearts and open your homes to a shelter pet. They are so grateful and so loving when they come into your home.
