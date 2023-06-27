Name of organization: Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri.
Address: 1029 E. Seventh St., Joplin, MO 64801.
Phone number: 417-623-2292.
Website: www.childrens-center.org.
Year founded: 1997.
Population served: 12 counties in Southwest Missouri. We have centers in Joplin, Monett, Nevada and Butler.
Number of people helped: We have served over 22,000 victims of child abuse since opening in 1997.
Mission: We are committed to delivering excellence in responding to child abuse by uniting professionals and providing a safe place to find hope and healing.
Governing body: Executive board of directors.
Executive director/CEO: Matt Stewart.
Annual budget: $1.5 million.
Major source of funding: Federal and state grants provide most of our funding. About 30% of our funding comes from our donors.
Major fundraiser: We have our annual Children’s Center Gala for the Joplin center the first weekend in February each year.
Questions for the director
How does the organization make a difference in the community? We make a difference by providing a safe place for victims of child abuse to come and tell what happened to them. We want to make sure that every child that comes through our doors understands that we are here for them and that we will listen to them about what they have experienced.
What is the biggest challenge you are facing? Funding is always a challenge for us, but each year, our communities come together to help us raise funding so that we can provide the critical services that our victims need. Our biggest challenge in funding is trying to find a renewable funding source to be able to provide trauma-focused therapy in our Nevada and Butler locations. We provide trauma-focused therapy to our victims in Joplin and Monett at no cost, and we would like to provide this same service to our victims in Nevada and Butler.
What can the public do to help the cause? The public can help our cause by being the eyes and ears of safe adults in our communities. If anyone suspects that there may be child abuse going on, we encourage them to call their local law enforcement or to call the Missouri Child Abuse Hotline.
Are there volunteer opportunities? Our volunteer opportunities for direct services are limited due to the confidential and skilled services that we provide. We are always looking for volunteers to help serve on our fundraising committees at each of our four centers.
Final word? We are very thankful to our community for always supporting our mission at the Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri. We wouldn’t be able to provide the services that we do without having the community support.
