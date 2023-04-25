Name of organization: Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri
Address: 711 S. Picher Ave., Joplin MO 64801
Phone number: 417-782-4453
Website: childrens-haven.org
Year founded: 2003
Population served: Children's Haven's target population is children ages 0 through 17 years whose families are experiencing crisis. A family crisis may include but is not limited to: heightened stress, homelessness or unsafe living conditions, lack of food or utilities, parent or sibling hospitalization, fear of abusing or neglecting children, or parent/caregiver seeking mental health or substance abuse treatment. Due to the nature of crisis, there are no socioeconomic qualifications, and services are provided free of charge to families, so there are no barriers to accessing critical support. Crisis care services are primarily utilized by families from Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties but can be accessed from farther away when needed.
Number of people helped: Children’s Haven’s crisis care fills a gap in services and provides for the welfare and health of area children, teens and families. The idea to provide a home-like shelter for kids facing family stress was just a dream until it became Children’s Haven in 2003. Since that time, more than 7,800 area children and teens have found refuge and support during a family crisis. A total of 394 children from 175 families received nurturing care and comprehensive case management services from Children’s Haven in 2022. Serving up to 24 each night, these children were provided 3,467 nights of safe, temporary shelter in our home last year alone.
Mission: Children’s Haven provides temporary shelter and nurturing care to children in a safe, secure home-like environment while assisting their parents to resolve a family crisis. Through the services we provide, we work to protect children, prevent child abuse and neglect, reduce family stress, and strengthen families to keep them safely together. Our motto is “Home for Children. Help for Families.”
Governing body: Children’s Haven is governed by a diverse board of directors with unique areas of expertise. Members are Angela Vorhees, family court commissioner and president; Matt Huntley, Carthage School District and vice president; Aaron Lewis, Access Family Care and secretary; Amanda Fosdick, Old Missouri Bank and treasurer; Valerie Searcy, Keller Williams Realty and past president; Jill Blair, Access Family Care; Joe John de la Cerda, Liberty Utilities; April Fritts, General Mills; and Sarah Mwangi, Joplin School District.
Executive director/CEO: Stephanie Theis, LCSW.
Annual budget: Children’s Haven is licensed by the state of Missouri to provide crisis care to ensure safe, professional, trained staff are available to provide nurturing care to area children 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Food, caregivers, transportation to 96 different area schools, utilities, personal and household supplies are the major organizational expenses.
Major source of funding: Essential funding for crisis care comes from individual community donors, local fundraisers, area businesses, grants and foundations, Carthage Area United Way, United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas, and the state of Missouri prevention funds.
Major fundraiser: We partner with community members, businesses, churches and civic groups throughout each year for exciting fundraising event opportunities. Follow us on Facebook for event updates. Children’s Haven is celebrating our 20th birthday as a trusted safety net for area families and encouraging community members to sign up for automatic monthly donations of $20 to support our critical local mission to care for children and strengthen families during crisis situations.
Questions for the director
How does the organization make a difference in the community? Children’s Haven is unique, being the only shelter in our area where children can stay without a parent while parents retain custody. Our trauma-informed, safe, nurturing care supports parents/caregivers to strengthen the five protective factors known to reduce child abuse and neglect and is vital as a community safety net when stress is heightened due to a family crisis. Community collaboration provides parents the ability to participate in the services of various specialized organizations to resolve their crisis, knowing their children are safe and in their custody.
Crisis care provided by Children’s Haven is so much more than temporary shelter. Stronger, safer families strengthen our Southwest Missouri community. Keeping children safe during stressful times in the lives of their family is a benefit to our area today and well into future generations. Without Children’s Haven’s crisis care, alternatives would include: increased rates of local child abuse and neglect, children unnecessarily placed in foster care at greater cost to the state, siblings frequently separated, parents would often forgo needed medical care/mental health or substance abuse treatment, increased parental stress as they struggle to resolve the crises they face, without peace of mind that their children are safe.
What is the biggest challenge you are facing? Community awareness of our crisis care services is imperative so area families know about Children’s Haven if they experience a crisis. You can help us by inviting us to be a guest speaker at your club, social gathering, business meeting, etc., to share information about the children we serve, how to access services and support our local crisis care mission. Or schedule a tour of our home for your group to learn more. Please share with your connections our Facebook posts, website (childrens-haven.org) and information about being a monthly automatic $20 donor for crisis care in celebration of our 20th birthday.
What can the public do to help the cause? Invite us to be a guest speaker at your club, social gathering, business meeting, etc., to share information about the children we serve, how to access services and support our local crisis care mission. Or schedule a tour of our home to learn more. Celebrate our 20th birthday all year long. Our services are free to families in crisis, so become a monthly automatic $20 donor to support our safe, nurturing crisis care, children’s birthdays, tooth fairy visits and other meaningful experiences that provide children hope during a stressful time in their lives.
Are there volunteer opportunities? Feeling creative? Host a lemonade stand, garage sale, breakfast fundraiser, bake sale, golf tournament, etc., and support the needs of local children in our home during a family crisis by donating the proceeds. Cook for the kids: Prepare and serve meals for the children or bring freezer meals for us to heat up on especially busy days. Your family’s favorite dish will surely be enjoyed by our kids.
Don’t like to cook? Drop off your favorite fast food and our kids will be so excited. A group of 2-3 volunteers is welcome to work as a team in the kitchen. Does your family frequent a favorite restaurant? Tell them about us and ask if they’d be interested in getting involved and donating a monthly meal.
Host a drive with your church members, extended family, co-workers and friends to collect items to meet the needs of our kids and home. Please contact us for updated needs. Continuous needs are new pajamas of all children's and adult sizes, individually wrapped snacks, and journals.
