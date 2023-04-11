Name of organization: Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.
Address: 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 302, Joplin, MO 64801 (inside Northpark Mall).
Phone number: 417-626-8323.
Website: https://www.cbco.org.
Year founded: 1995.
Population served: Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the exclusive provider of blood, plasma and platelets to patients at 44 area Ozark hospitals in a 40-county area comprising Southwest Missouri, Northwest Arkansas and Southeast Kansas. More than 50,000 donations of blood are required each year to meet the local transfusion needs of our friends and neighbors.
Number of people helped: Each year over 60,000 units of blood and blood products are transfused to patients throughout the Ozarks. Without the generosity of our volunteer donors, many of these patients would not able to spend precious time with their families and friends.
Mission: In 1995, area civic and medical leaders formed Community Blood Center of the Ozarks with one simple mission: “To provide a quality blood supply, in a timely manner, at the lowest reasonable fee, while remaining accountable to the local community, blood donors and health care providers.”
Governing body: Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is led by a group of dynamic community leaders who serve on a volunteer board of directors, with the knowledge and experience of the needs for the area we serve. There are 18 board members who rotate on and off the board every six years, as well as two lifetime board members.
Executive director/CEO: Anthony Roberts.
Annual budget: $19,600,00. As a not-for-profit organization, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks only recovers the cost incurred in the donation, testing and distribution of blood and blood products. CBCO is a member of America’s Blood Centers, a network of independent blood centers that provides over half of the nation’s blood supply and is fully accredited by Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies.
Major source of funding: Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is a tax-exempt, nonprofit organization established as a 501(c)(3). Donations are tax-deductible.
Major fundraiser: Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is a not-for-profit organization, but we are unlike many nonprofits as we don’t have fundraisers. While we purchase blood testing, supplies/vehicles and pay our staff, we operate under a cost recovery strategy and are one of the top blood centers in the nation with the lowest product fees. However, we are always looking for partners/sponsors to incentivize our blood donors. We recognize those sponsors/partners on our social media, press releases, marketing materials and on donor gifts such as shirts.
Questions for the director
How does the organization make a difference in the community? We make a difference in our community by partnering with hospitals, businesses, schools, communities and churches to ensure blood is available when it is desperately needed at our 44 partner hospitals. As the sole supplier of blood and blood products to these hospitals, it is imperative we focus on maintaining a robust blood supply, so it is available to local patients whenever and wherever it is needed.
What is the biggest challenge you are facing? Our biggest challenge is making sure the public understands the importance of having an adequate blood supply. With blood transfusions reaching 200-240 per day at our local hospitals, we must have that many donors every day to replenish the blood that is being used by patients. When an emergency or disaster occurs, it is the blood that is currently on our shelves that saves the lives of those in need.
What can the public do to help the cause? I encourage the public to give life to your community, and to take pride in the knowledge that your donation is wanted, needed and appreciated. With your continued support, CBCO will continue to meet the blood needs of patients in the Ozarks for many years to come. Giving blood is the greatest thing you can do today, because it will make a difference tomorrow in the lives of your relatives, friends and neighbors.
Are there volunteer opportunities? The most important volunteer opportunity available with CBCO is to roll up your sleeve and donate blood. Or, if blood donation is not your thing, encourage others to donate on your behalf to help those in need. Also, you can contact CBCO and see about hosting a blood drive in your community.
Final word? We genuinely believe donating blood is a selfless act. It takes less than an hour out of your day to save someone’s life. That person can be a friend, co-worker, family member or, most likely, a total stranger. You never know who might need that lifesaving blood product. It is truly up to each and every one of us to make sure local donors are there to help save the lives of local patients.
