Name of organization: Community Support Services of Missouri.
Address: 2312 Annie Baxter Ave., Joplin, MO 64804.
Phone number: 414-624-4515.
Website: www.cssmo.org.
Year founded: 1978.
Population served: Developmentally disabled individuals in 10 Missouri counties.
Number of people helped: Approximately 1,600.
Mission: The mission of Community Support Services of Missouri is to foster and promote maximum independence, quality of life, personal growth, health and safety for the individuals we serve.
Governing body: Volunteer board of directors.
Executive director/CEO: Ryan Melton.
Annual budget: $20 million.
Major source of funding: Combination of state and private funders.
Major fundraiser: The CSS annual golf tournament will be Oct. 9. A 5K run to celebrate the new facility will be March 9, 2024.
Questions for Ryan Melton
Q. How does the organization make a difference in the community? Community Support Services of Missouri has been in operation since 1978 and offers an array of supportive programs for children and adults with developmental, intellectual and physical disabilities and those with special health and medical needs of all ages throughout the region. Our mission is to foster and promote maximum independence, quality of life, personal growth, health and safety for the individuals we serve. Our organization provides community-based services, residential placements, early intervention, early childhood, targeted case management and services to those with advanced behavioral concerns. We work each day to ensure those we serve are active members of their communities and strive for continued visibility and acceptance of those with disabilities. At CSS, we exist to ensure that every member of our community has the opportunity to live a life defined by their potential and that our every endeavor should increase quality of life, independence and meaningful inclusion in our community.
Q. What is the biggest challenge you are facing? We face two challenges — people and money. We are always looking for caring, committed, qualified staff to serve the individuals, and we always need funding to support our individuals.
Q. What can the public do to help the cause? The public can help us by supporting our fundraisers.
Q. Are there volunteer opportunities? There are no volunteer opportunities.
Q. Final word? CSS has worked for the past several years to expand services to more individuals in our community. In order to help more individuals, CSS has recently acquired the old Vatterott building located at Seventh Street and Illinois Avenue. Your support of this new facility will allow us to expand services and house our administrative team all in one facility. Renovations are starting soon, and we anticipate opening the new facility by the end of the year.
