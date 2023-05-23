Name of organization: HOPE4YOU Breast Cancer Foundation.
Address: P.O. Box 816, Joplin, MO 64802.
Phone number: 417-438-8348.
Website: www.hope4youbcf.org.
Year founded: 2007.
Population served: Joplin and Four-State Area.
Mission: HOPE is an acronym for Help, Outreach, Prevent and Educate. We are local organization that was formed to create awareness and educate the community about the importance of early detection of breast cancer. Early on, our organization learned that there was a great need for financial assistance for breast imaging. In addition to creating awareness, HOPE’s mission is to raise funds locally and use those funds locally to help women get the mammograms they need for early detection, which leads to a greater survival rate. All money raised stays local.
Governing body: We are a 12-member volunteer board.
Executive director/CEO: President Sharon Clark.
Major source of funding: Our fundraising is all done at the local level. All money raised goes back into the community to provide mammograms for the uninsured or underinsured.
Major fundraiser: Our largest fundraiser is the RACE4HOPE. This 5K and one-mile race was established in 2008. This year, it will be in downtown Joplin on Oct. 28. We also have partnered with Panera Bread to help promote the pink ribbon bagels in October over the past several years. Those pink ribbon bagels have allowed many women to get mammograms. HOPE also is blessed by the local community. Many other fundraising events happen because this area has some amazing people that work with us to help with our mission.
Questions for the director
How does the organization make a difference in the community? This organization makes a difference in the community by giving women the opportunity to have mammograms that they may not be able to afford. This funding helps women get diagnosed early with screening mammograms. Early detection and yearly screenings are important so that treatment can begin in the early stages of breast cancer. HOPE4YOU also provides a support group, Surviving Together with HOPE. HOPE provides quarterly (and sometimes more) social events to allow survivors to gather and create connections with each other.
What can the public do to help the cause? Encourage women to get their screening mammograms every year. Come run with us at our RACE4HOPE. Donate by going to www.hope4youbcf.org.
Are there volunteer opportunities? We can always use volunteers to help with our events. You can contact HOPE4YOU through our website at www.hope4youbcf.org.
Final word? Thank you to this wonderful community that is so supportive of our mission. HOPE4YOU’s mission can only happen because of the generous and kind people in this Four-State Area.
