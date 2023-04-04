Name of organization: Joplin NALA Read
Address: 123 S. Main St., Joplin, MO 64801
Phone number: 417-782-2646
Website: www.joplinnala.org
Year founded: 1981
Population served: Adults in need of tutoring in literacy-related subjects such as reading, math, science, workforce readiness skills, English as a second language, computer skills, health literacy, financial literacy and more.
Number of people helped: We typically help around 100 people per year.
Mission: We are a nonprofit committed to the mission of fostering and strengthening literacy skills and coordinating with community resources to provide services, enabling learners to reach their full potential.
Governing body: NALA is governed by a board of directors.
Executive director/CEO: Jessica Pommert
Annual budget: $155,890
Major source of funding: We are funded by donors, grants and community partners. We receive no federal or state funding at this time.
Major fundraiser: This year, we are planning an exciting event to celebrate Joplin’s sesquicentennial birthday and to raise awareness and funds for our programming. Our very own board president, Josh Shackles, has written a murder mystery including Joplin’s early history. It is titled “Joplin History Murder Mystery.” Help us celebrate the founding of the new town Union City in Southwest Missouri. Joplin camp and Murphysburg have set aside their differences and combined their forces for the good of the people. Our scene is set in the spring of 1872 in the Wild West boomtown that has sprung up around the mining operations along Joplin Creek. Please join us from to 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 3 at the Pass Event Center inside Palace Pizza, 1208 S. Main St., in downtown Joplin for an evening of dinner served by Palace Pizza, dancing and murder. Activities include cash bar, photo booth, money game, dinner, dessert, dancing, party games and, of course, a mystery to solve. Semiformal, formal, Western or appropriate character costumes are required for entry. Tickets are on sale now on our website under "Events."
Questions for the director
How does the organization make a difference in the community? Joplin NALA has been in the community for 42 years as of this year. As we have been at this a long time, we have a rich history of helping adults to reach their full potential in life through the foundation of reading. Over the years, we have helped fathers be able to read to their children. Mothers have been able to attend a parent-teacher conference and understand what their children are learning as well as communicate with the teacher. Grandparents have been able to read Christmas cards from their grandchildren. Immigrants have been able to obtain U.S. citizenship, getting good jobs and joining our community. Young adults have been able to pass their HiSET exam and enter college. Young parents have been able to improve their workforce readiness skills and obtain better jobs to support their families. Parents have learned to read in order to read books to their young children and better prepare them for school. Not only do we make a difference in the lives and families of our students, but our volunteers feel the impact as well. We have consistently provided any person with a high school diploma the opportunity to pour into the lives of their fellow community members. Their contribution to Joplin NALA has immeasurable value.
What is the biggest challenge you are facing? Remaining a relevant and compelling nonprofit in a community filled with equally worthy causes. Also, continuing to be a top choice for charitable giving in the Four-State Area.
What can the public do to help the cause? Get involved, advocate and spread the word. We have many opportunities for involvement. Volunteer your time to work with students and classes, volunteer in the office, or help with events such as the "Joplin History Murder Mystery" or Literacy Liftoff in the fall. Use your talent to serve NALA in the ways you are gifted — anything from marketing, bookwork, teaching, board service, advocating or whatever way you can champion NALA’s efforts. Donate your treasures to further the cause of Joplin NALA’s work; whether it is your time or your dollars, we appreciate the help. Participate in our two events this year. "Joplin History Murder Mystery" is a ticketed event, so purchase tickets soon to reserve your seat. Literacy Liftoff is in September and is a community event featuring tethered hot air balloon rides, family-friendly activities and food trucks. All are welcome, and it is free to attend.
Are there volunteer opportunities? Yes. We are always looking for tutors to match with our students and classes. We have two events coming up: "Joplin History Murder Mystery" on June 3 as well as the Literacy Liftoff event. We would love to have volunteers to make these two events a success and fun for all.
Final word? Approximately 11,000 adults in Jasper and Newton counties are at or below a third-grade reading level. This statistic motivates us to be diligent, remain relevant and visible, and provide the service that changes lives and families for generations to come.
