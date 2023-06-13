Name of organization: MOKAN Partnership.
Address: 320 E. Fourth St., Joplin, MO 64801.
Phone number: 417-624-4150.
Website: www.mokanpartnership.com.
Year founded: 1985.
Population served: 250,000+.
Mission: To act as a resource for our regional partners by working with them in regards to business attraction, business retention, business expansion, talent attraction and improving wealth and quality of space. We accomplish these goals by meeting with site selectors, local/regional/national companies and state agencies along with providing valuable data and information to act as a one-stop shop for our region.
Governing body: MOKAN board of directors.
Executive director/CEO: Jake Heisten.
Annual budget: $300,000.
Major source of funding: Private funding.
Major fundraiser: MOKAN operates from a five-year campaign for its funding.
Questions for the director
How does the organization make a difference in the community? We work every day to create opportunities for our region and communities through our business attraction, retention and expansion efforts. By helping our existing industrial base grow, and attracting new industry to the MOKAN region, there is substantial benefit to all who live and work here.
What is the biggest challenge you are facing? Workforce numbers are definitely a serious challenge for any employer, especially if they are needing to expand. This is also a significant challenge when looking to attract new employers to our region. There is also a shortage of available land/sites that meet the requirements of new business/industry. We do have some very nice assets in our region; sometimes they just don’t meet what a site selector or new business needs to expand or relocate.
What can the public do to help the cause? Be involved in your community, be an active member of your community and ask questions. Share your thoughts with city leaders and business leaders.
Final word? There are many things out of our control when it comes to business attraction and business expansion, and the answer is not always simple. At the end of the day, we want to do what is best for any community or business in our region, and we welcome the opportunity to share what we can.
