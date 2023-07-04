Name of organization: One Joplin.
Address: 320 E. Fourth St., Joplin, MO.
Phone number: 417-726-9123.
Website: OneJoplin.com.
Year founded: 2016.
Population served: Joplin region.
Number of people helped: We are composed of 75+ partner agencies that touch every area of the community.
Mission: One Joplin facilitates collaboration and communication among area organizations and volunteers to identify and meet community needs in education and literacy, poverty, and health.
Governing body: The One Joplin steering team includes Rachel Heisten, Ryan Melton, Tonya Sprenkle, Melinda Brown, Duane Dreiling, Nick Edwards, Cameo Harrington, Chuck Kralik, Kerry Sachetta, Ryan Talken and Louise Secker.
Executive director/CEO: Nicole Brown.
Major source of funding: Freeman Health System and Mercy Joplin have been major supporters of the organization.
Major fundraiser: We do not hold an annual fundraiser.
Questions for the director
How does the organization make a difference in the community? One Joplin helps organizations and volunteers work together to identify and meet community needs. We help organizations work collaboratively, set aside personal agendas, find common ground, share resources and accomplish more together than alone. We are volunteer-driven with one part-time staff member. This means all initiatives are accomplished through collaboration, volunteerism and shared resources.
Many organizations are short-staffed and short-funded; they often don’t have the time or resources to reach out to complimentary organizations for collaboration. When we meet as One Joplin, we come to the table around a shared topic, allowing organizations and volunteers to dream big and think outside of their daily constraints.
For example, the literacy team has a dream of setting children up for success in school and the workforce. Statistically, low-income households have between zero and three age-appropriate books for children. The team created an annual literacy resource drive to collect books for children and young adults as well as items for Joplin Parents as Teachers home visits. Every book receives a literacy resource sticker highlighting free literacy resources in the community. Books are distributed by volunteers through partner agencies, blessing boxes and little free libraries. By working together, the team is able to help the community as a whole with generational impact.
What is the biggest challenge you are facing? Like most nonprofits, funding and manpower. We have amazing partners and continually seek to work with additional partners to identify and meet community needs.
What can the public do to help the cause? Get involved. We have three core teams focused on education and literacy, healthy Joplin, and poverty. All three teams need additional resources and volunteers. We would love to have at least one church and one business partner for each team.
Are there volunteer opportunities? Yes, we need volunteers to serve on teams or help with special projects.
Final word? One Joplin recently completed a data project to compile the community’s greatest areas of need. This is a helpful resource for anyone interested in getting involved in the community and can be accessed at https://www.onejoplin.com/pathways-to-prosperity.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.