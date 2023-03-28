Name of organization: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States
Address: 3402 S. Jackson Ave., Joplin, MO 64804
Phone number: 417-624-2273
Website: rmhjoplin.org
Year founded: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States was established in 1996. Ronald McDonald House of the Four States, our cornerstone program, opened on July 27, 1998. Ronald McDonald Family Room in Mercy Hospital opened on Nov. 13, 2017.
Population served: Families of seriously ill children (0-21 years) and expectant mothers being cared for at Freeman Health System or Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Number of people helped: Ronald McDonald House of the Four States has served more than 3,505 unduplicated families from 38 states and two foreign countries. Ronald McDonald Family Room in Mercy Hospital has served more than 236 unduplicated families.
Mission: The mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) is to create, find and support programs that directly support the health and well-being of children and their families.
Governing body: A 16-member board of directors composed of local business and community leaders governs Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.
Executive director/CEO: Annette Thurston
Annual budget: The annual budget for Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States is $650,000.
Major source of funding: All monies needed to operate RMHC programs are privately funded through individual and/or corporate donations. Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States is a tax-exempt, nonprofit organization established as a 501(C)(3). Donations are tax-deductible.
Major fundraiser: RMHC of the Four States hosts three major fundraisers annually — the golf tournament, the Big Red Shoe run, and Gift of Light Gift of Love. Gift of Light Gift of Love is the largest annual fundraiser.
Questions for the director
How does the organization make a difference in the community? Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States is part of the only worldwide service of its kind, providing access to quality health care and enabling family-centered care, wherein families can spend more time with their sick children, interact with their doctors and make important decisions about their children’s care. In the words of our past guest Cassie Carnahan, “RMH has been a great support — spiritually, mentally and financially.”
What is the biggest challenge you are facing? Our biggest challenge is developing strategic direction and opportunities for growth based on trends and megatrends impacting families and health care sectors.
What can the public do to help the cause? There are many ways for the community to get involved with Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States. We invite you to volunteer your time and talents, participate in or sponsor our annual fundraisers, collect wish list items and aluminum tabs, or sponsor a family utilizing our house. The community can also support our charity and its two programs every time they visit our founding mission partner McDonald’s by donating their change in the canisters at the drive-thru, or by asking to round up for RMHC when they order.
Are there volunteer opportunities? Volunteers are the heart of our charity programs. Volunteer opportunities exist in the categories of house volunteer, family room volunteer, overnight and weekend relief manager, meal preparation, special projects (i.e., landscape, maintenance, entertainment, etc.) and fundraising.
Final word? For 25 years, the commitment, dedication and support of our Four-State community has helped give families with a seriously ill child in the hospital what they need most — each other.
