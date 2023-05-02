Name of organization: Solace House of the Ozarks
Address: 2425 Mina Ave., Joplin, MO 64804
Phone number: 417-208-9292
Website: www.solacehouseoftheozarks.com
Year founded: June 1, 2020
Population served: The Four State Area
Number of people helped: 108 guests to date
Mission: "A home, founded on the love of Christ, filled with loving kindness for those at life's end and a haven of support for caregivers."
Governing body: Board of trustees
Executive director/CEO: Johnie Adkins, chairman
Annual budget: $120,000
Major source of funding: Private donations
Major fundraiser: An annual golf tournament at Briarbrook Country Club, Carl Junction
Questions for the director
How does the organization make a difference in the community? Solace House of the Ozarks provides a place for people in the last stages of life to be in a home setting with their family. It is the first social model end-of-life care house in Southwest Missouri.
What is the biggest challenge you are facing? The biggest challenge is threefold: funding, volunteers and the Legislature. Solace House does not charge to have a guest and their family stay, so funding is necessary for the existence, growth and care of the house. Each guest is in the care of and overseen by a hospice provider. Volunteers staff the house so that no guest or family using Solace House is ever alone in the home. Volunteers also serve in other areas such as care of the property and serving on committees. The size of the house — and even the opportunity to have Solace House — is regulated by Missouri law. To open the house, several of the founding members appeared in Jefferson City multiple times to lobby for approval to open and operate this home.
What can the public do to help the cause? Be aware that Solace House is in existence. If you have had a loved one as a guest in Solace House, please share your testimony so others may receive the same experience you did. Contribute to help sustain, maintain and grow Solace House. Schedule a tour so you can learn more about Solace House and become involved in the home.
Are there volunteer opportunities? Yes! Volunteers may choose to assist with hands-on patient care. Volunteers may work on maintaining the building and grounds. Volunteers may desire to serve on various committees so essential to Solace House being able to serve the community. Our volunteers come from all walks of life and provide a number of different kinds of services.
Final word? Solace House of the Ozarks exists to serve the Four State community with end-of-life lodging and care done by members of the Four State community. Please call today to schedule a tour and become familiar with us.
