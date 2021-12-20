A Joplin girl’s wish to spread cheer during this season of giving has quietly morphed into a grassroots philanthropic effort that’s generated more than $20,000 so far.
On Monday morning, 5-year-old Nora Beachner — recently named the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital’s champion — presented a check to Freeman Health System’s President and CEO Paula Baker for $400.
The money was generated over several November weekends' worth of work in which Nora, her parents and cousins collected nearly 2,000 pounds of walnuts — enough to fill an F-350 pickup's bed twice — at her grandparent's farm south of Joplin.
“Do you know how many walnuts that is?” Baker asked the audience at one point.
“A lot,” one of Nora’s cousins yelled back.
Nora was diagnosed at just 9 months old with precocious puberty, which occurs when a child’s body prematurely begins changing into that of an adult due to a benign brain tumor. Her work and donated funds were a "thank you" to Freeman Health System for the special care it has given the family over the years. The regional hospital is the only CMN hospital within a 70-mile radius of Joplin.
“We’ve gotten to know Nora over the years, and she has truly touched our hearts,” said Ryan Melton, interim executive director of development for Freeman. “(Nora’s) amazing gift will help so many children right here in this community.”
Nora was visibly beaming beneath her mask as she held up a corner of the $400 oversized ceremonial check as those in the audience applauded.
Moments later, Melton surprised Nora and her grandmother, Georgiana McGriff.
“You don’t know this,” he said, turning his attention to Nora, “but after hearing the story about your generosity and your desire to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, we started telling individuals and businesses about your generous gift and asking them if they would like to join you by making a donation of their own to what we essentially call ‘Nora’s Match’ campaign.”
With that, the $400 check was swapped out with a $20,400 check. Standing behind Nora, McGriff could be seen blinking back tears.
“Your story spread like wildfire,” Melton continued as the room erupted with cheers and applause, “and was so inspiring to so many.”
Freeman created special snacks during the ceremony based around the walnut, which inspired Nora’s original donation; food items included a dark chocolate and walnut zucchini bread, a honey walnut panna cotta with caramelized apples and walnut crunch, and a caprese crostini with walnut pesto.
In all, 37 area companies, businesses and individuals made matching contributions, Melton said. The original goal was $2,000, but when the donations kept pouring in, the bar was raised higher and higher. Nora’s Match is still live and active, he said, “so the campaign can grow even more. We believe this story is going to change lives and make a difference in this community for so many kids who need assistance.
"The goal for us is to tell (Nora's) story; what happens after that is just icing on the cake," Melton said.
Melton said that it makes sense that Joseph and Maggie Beachner, Nora’s parents, would work so hard to give back to Freeman and the other Children’s Miracle Network hospitals that have helped them over the years. Right after Nora was diagnosed, they were quoted in a Freeman publication saying: “We look forward to the day when we can share and contribute to other families in need.”
Now they have fulfilled that promise.
“I’m still crying,” said Joseph Beachner, talking about the reception their donation has received from Freeman officials as well as the surprise announcement concerning the matching funds. Twice a year, he said, they travel to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas for checkups with medical specialists, and CMN helps them with those traveling expenses and medication costs.
“I couldn’t be prouder of Nora,” Maggie Beachner said, her voice breaking as she hugged Nora close to her. “She is stronger than I am, that’s for sure.”
"We all share in Nora's medical condition as we watch her grow," McGriff said. "This made it more meaningful to pick up the walnuts. We believe little things can make a big difference."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.