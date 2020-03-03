College students from North Dakota made an organized effort with Watered Gardens on Tuesday to lift a Joplin resident’s spirit as they helped clear her yard of wood, debris and weeds.
More than a dozen players and two coaches from Trinity Bible College and Graduate School’s men’s and women’s basketball teams took time out of practicing for a basketball tournament at Ozark Christian College to serve the community of Joplin while they were in town. They volunteered with Neighbor Connect, a Watered Gardens ministry aimed at connecting one neighbor's need with another's skills.
The team and community volunteers spent Tuesday burning wood, weed eating, trimming trees and removing debris from a yard on the 2000 block of Perkins Street in Joplin, which had been referred to Watered Gardens by the city of Joplin, said Casie Augustine, Neighbor Connect coordinator.
Augustine said it’s important to meet the physical needs of the community, but the main goal of the program is to help build and foster relationships.
"It was exciting to see the city reaching out to a private ministry like Neighbor Connect to meet that need within the city," she said.
The homeowner said she had torn down her 1,400-square-foot dilapidated house by hand and needed help picking up the debris. Pieces of the old house were piled up around the yard for about a year, and the city was going to ticket her if she didn’t clean it up, she said. Wood that couldn’t be saved was stacked and burned by volunteers.
Jordan Nowell, Trinity Bible College athletic director and men’s basketball coach, said the school allows its students to give back on what it calls "Go Trips," which are typically scheduled during the week before spring break.
“We wanted to be a blessing, and Watered Gardens helped us to be that blessing,” he said. “We’re grateful to help, and the kids have such great attitudes. They all have good upbringings and they know how to work. They understand the importance of being a blessing, and it’s tremendous for them.”
Thomas McIntosh, 20, a junior on the Trinity men’s basketball team, helped move wood and dispose of debris. He said the college completed a similar yard cleanup project in Hawaii last year on a “Go Trip,” and he believes volunteering can go a long way.
“You don’t have to go do ministry, exactly, because this is ministry — just helping someone pick up their yard,” he said. “You’re not trying to tell them about Jesus. You’re just trying to do something that helps them.”
Kennedy Nofziger, 22, a senior on the Trinity women’s basketball team, said volunteering every year is an eye-opening experience, and she’s glad to be part of it.
“When you do an act like this, it doesn’t have to be anything big or extravagant,” Nofziger said. “Even simple things can make an impact.”
The teams were joined Tuesday by community volunteers. Michael Walliser, of Webb City, said he’s trying to give back in any way he can to make up for mistakes he has made in his past. He’s been volunteering with Watered Gardens since late September and said that his Christian faith has changed his life for the better.
"I’m trying to help everyone on this planet Earth that I can," Walliser said. "I appreciate God for saving my life."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.