BENTONVILLE, Ark. — For Joplin-area residents hoping to get out of the house for some socially distanced fun, the North Forest Lights is back for its second season at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
North Forest Lights, an immersive light and sound installation that illuminates the Arkansas woods, is now open to the public after sunset Friday through Sunday. Additional days may be offered later in the season.
The art installation was created for Crystal Bridges, which partnered with Montreal-based multimedia and entertainment studio Moment Factory to bring the concept to reality.
Five distinct installations will fill the forest with light and sound effects:
• “Crystal Grove,” where visitors can see young saplings as they seem to communicate through crystal lights.
• “Forest Frequencies,” where visitors connect with the woods through light and music.
• “The Hearth,” where visitors gather around a bonfirelike sculpture.
• “Whispering Tree,” where visitors can “communicate” with a tree to hear their own voice.
• “Memory of Water,” where visitors will be immersed in light and sound.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings are required. Among the new safety measures are touchless ticket scanning, sanitization stations, new paths and new signage. The Whispering Tree in particular will have a new queuing system to allow for social distancing.
Admission is $22 for adults, $15 for adult members, $10 for children ages 7 to 18, and $7 for youth members ages 7 to 18. Children 6 and younger are admitted free.
Tickets can be reserved on a time-slot basis, and walk-ups are welcome as capacity allows. Walk-up tickets are an additional $5.
The show will operate on an extended season before wrapping up on April 4, 2021.
