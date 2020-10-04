Like almost every other event in 2020, the North Heights Porchfest had to be adjusted by organizers in order to keep the public safe during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Saturday's fourth annual Porchfest became a virtual event with 10 bands performing in an hourlong video that can still be seen on YouTube, said William Clift, graphic designer and website coordinator for the North Heights Neighborhood Group.
The video features performances from local bands, including Gutter Divas, The Sea Hollies, The Ukin’ Doodlers, Stamper, Brown and Watson, the Kufara Marimba Ensemble, and Luke Sheafer. It also features presentations about four different visual artists describing their art and creations.
Organizers named this version of the event “Stay on your Porch-fest,” a virtual rendition of Joplin’s grassroots music festival, but Clift hopes the virtual aspect is just a bump in the road to bigger things for what was a growing festival.
“Every year, it has gotten a little bit bigger,” Clift said. “In year one, we had 10 bands, and in 201, we got it up to about 15 bands. Last year, we had 24 bands across 24 different porches. We went from about 500 attendees in the first year, and we got up to 1,500 people last year. It was really hot the first year and rainy the second year, but everything was perfect so we were super excited for 2020.”
Clift, who lives in the neighborhood near Columbia Elementary School, said he started worrying in March that Porchfest 2020 might have to be canceled because of the pandemic.
“I graduated from college back in May, and my university closed in March,” Clift said. “I put this idea together in the first days of quarantine when everything was shutting down because I had Porchfest on my mind. I was worried that the pandemic would put this event in jeopardy. So it kind of evolved a little bit over time.
“My original idea, I thought of having the bands climb into the backs of trucks and drive around and play music. That was a little too complicated, but we decided to go with the prerecorded approach and that’s what we ended up with.”
Clift said he contacted all the bands that had signed up for this year’s Porchfest and asked them to submit a video with a few songs. He said one advantage to this format is that the video is archived and available to people outside Joplin as well as residents of the neighborhood.
“Usually we have six to seven bands playing at the same time during the live event, so you really have to hoof it around the neighborhood to see all the bands,” Clift said. “This year, the advantage is you can see all the music without having to bust your butt all over the neighborhood.”
Clift said organizers moved the event from the second weekend in October to the first weekend, a change that might be permanent. He said organizers had big plans for 2020, and they’re hoping to make those plans a reality in 2021.
“I’m hoping we can bump out all those ambitions in 2021, and hopefully people will be itching for a live event by that time,” Clift said. “God willing that the situation is better by then.”
About the group
The North Heights Neighborhood Group is an organization created to promote the neighborhood north of downtown Joplin and west of Main Street. Details about the North Heights Porchfest are at northheightsporchfest.com. The video of Porchfest 2020 can be seen on YouTube at youtu.be/pcRhCP9ROao.
