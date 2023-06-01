The sixth year could be a milestone for a neighborhood party that’s become a staple on the Joplin events calendar.
The North Heights Porchfest is slated for Saturday, Oct. 7, in the North Heights Neighborhood in northern Joplin between Main Street and Jackson Avenue from First Street to F Street.
It’s an event that runs from noon to 7 p.m. that Saturday, and organizers are hoping to expand the event to two days if sponsors can be found.
Theresa Clift, one of the organizers of the event, said the group is working on a concert at the Cornell Complex as a kickoff to the sixth annual Porchfest. “We’re looking at a concert on Friday, Oct. 6,” she said. “It’s going to take a larger sponsor to put on something like this, but there could be many sponsors, whatever and whoever comes forward. Anyone interested can email us at northheightsporchfest@gmail. com.”
Clift said the group has a headline band lined up, but it wants to hold off with any other major announcements until it finds sponsors and the event is set in stone.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think when we started this in 2017 that we’d be talking about having a headline band that’s really pretty notable kicking off Porchfest the night before,” Clift said. “I think it’ll do a lot to bring people from around the area to see a pretty well-known band, and the warmup band will be a band that’s playing at Porchfest on Saturday. We plan to market it that way, as kicking off Porchfest. That will bring people to Joplin maybe for two days, for the concert and then to stay for Porchfest the next day.”
43 register to perform
Saturday’s Porchfest is already looking like a record-breaker even four months before the porches come a life in this tree-lined neighborhood in an older part of Joplin.
Clift said since band sign-up was opened in mid-April, 43 bands have registered to perform, and three regular bands that have attended every Porchfest so far are still expected to sign up.
“That’s huge,” Clift said. “We had 28 bands last year, and that was our biggest year to date, and this year is blowing last year out of the water. It’s incredible. This type of growth is phenomenal. We want it to grow in such a way we can control the growth so everyone has a really good experience.”
Clift said the group also is searching for additional porches within the neighborhood to host bands.
She also said the committee is working on other new events for this year.
Accommodation
They are planning to seek closure of Moffet Avenue and turn it into an area where elderly people and those with mobility challenges can set up and enjoy music without walking from porch to porch.
“That’s always been kind of a drawback that it takes a heck of a lot of walking to get around this neighborhood and the space between bands,” Clift said. “... We’re going to host six or seven bands right after another in one block on Moffet, so you can stay on one block all day long and listen to music all day long. We thought it would work even for families with kids. A lot of young kids, they don’t want to walk all over the place, so we’re going to have activities for the kids to do, coloring and painting and bubbles and yard games for the kids.”
Online To keep up with developments with the North Heights Porchfest, go to northheightsporchfest.com or to its pages on Facebook and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.