Anyone who has ever looked at a Norman Rockwell painting of 1940s or 1950s America and thought it would be cool to walk into that scene will feel at home attending Saturday’s North Heights Porchfest.
Set in an older neighborhood in north Joplin, the North Heights Porchfest festival of music, art and food returns to live action after the pandemic forced the event online last year.
Stephen Grindle, an organizer of Porchfest, said the event reminds him of Rockwell’s iconic paintings of American life in the mid-20th century.
“I remember growing up my grandma would buy me a new Norman Rockwell painting on a little dish for my birthday and I got the full set,” Grindle said. “Each Rockwell work, he painted scenes of life that were vibrant and people in community, so to me Porchfest feels like a Norman Rockwell painting. You will literally see kids dancing on front lawns, you’ll see people enjoying music, you’ll see people eating good food.”
Porchfest will happen rain or shine from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the North Heights neighborhood. Bands will perform from D Street to the south and Glenview Place to the north, and Wall Avenue to the east and Sergeant Avenue to the west.
Grindle encouraged people to park on Main Street and walk into the entertainment area.
“Every year all the businesses on Main Street open up their parking lots for us to use,” he said. “Basically from E Street all the way to A Street, all those parking lots will be available. And we encourage people to walk in to the event so they’re not driving in. There is handicapped parking at the corner of E and Moffet.”
As of Tuesday, approximately 20 bands were scheduled to play on porches and lawns throughout the neighborhood. The event will also have about 10 food trucks and a dozen artisans showing and selling their creations.
Grindle said the bands will cover a wide spectrum of music.
“We have everything from Irish folk music to ukulele music doing Hawaiian covers,” he said. “We’ve got classical music with the Strolling Strings; we’ve got a world band called Kufara that does drums. Those are some of the more eccentric bands; then you've got the jazz and blues and rock bands.”
Grindle said it means a lot to the neighborhood to have Porchfest happening in person again.
“I think it’s really important that we're back live,” he said. “I think people are longing for community and longing for connection, and that’s what this event is all about. ...We’re trying to create community, especially in North Heights, but also within Joplin. You can do so much of that online, but building community happens face to face.”
The event also is a chance for Joplin residents to experience one of the city's older neighborhoods, Grindle said.
“We want people to experience our neighborhood in a way that’s different and that shows them that these old historic homes are worth investing in,” he said. “...One of the main reasons we put on this event is to invite people in to see these historic homes and recognize the beauty that’s here, instead of how a lot of people focus on the negative. Celebration brings people together, so when people experience North Heights or the north part of Joplin, we want them to experience a celebration and life and vibrancy.”
