Well before area families were feeling the extra pinch from economic hardships related to COVID-19, one Joplin neighborhood was coming together behind the scenes to find a way to provide food for those in need.
Rachel Grindle, a Joplin resident who lives in the North Heights neighborhood, said she and her husband, Stephen, are part of their neighborhood's online network of about 900 residents who regularly communicate and collaborate. She is an adjunct professor at Ozark Christian College, and he is a pastor at The Light At Joplin church.
After the couple moved to Joplin from California several years ago, they noticed a need for give-and-take projects in their immediate area and have been working with their neighbors to plan a Little Free Pantry.
Little Free Pantries are a near relation to Little Free Libraries, of which the North Heights neighborhood has several. According to a community description on littlefreepantry.org, "The mini pantry movement is a grassroots, crowdsourced solution to immediate and local need. Whether a need for food or a need to give, mini pantries help neighbors feed neighbors, nourishing neighborhoods."
"There were a lot of libraries and pantries in our California neighborhoods," Rachel Grindle said. "We've been wanting to (create a pantry) for a while and just kind of haven't gotten around to it. We see a significant rise in need and know it can be a really tangible way to help our neighbors during this time."
The idea is that people can stop by the mini pantry and take what they need — free of charge — including anything from canned goods and hygiene items to diapers and infant formula. Others who are willing and able to donate can fill the pantry with their extras.
"It's very much a neighborhood effort," she said. "Several of us are contributing materials, from shingles and lumber to metal pipes and paint or physical construction."
When it's constructed and ready, the mini-pantry will be open for visitors near the alley at Wall Avenue and E Street.
Grindle said anyone who visits is also welcome to make a stop at a public-use picnic table in her front yard at 602 N. Wall Ave. Guests are urged to comply with public health measures and may wish to bring sanitizing wipes or other products to keep themselves and their families protected. As availability allows, she said she may try to ensure sanitizing methods are available near the pantry.
As for people interested in bringing Little Free Pantries to their own neighborhoods, she has one recommendation: "Do it. Just do it."
"We're pretty organized as a neighborhood," she said, citing the activities on the North Heights website. "But it doesn't have to be fancy, just sturdy enough to stick in the ground. You could even just put some things into a cardboard box when it's not raining. Everybody could use a little help right now, so if you feel led to do it, just do it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.