A serious accident at the Turkey Creek Bridge on North Main Street has closed the road in both directions.
North Main Street is closed because of an accident at the Turkey Creek Bridge
- From staff reports news@joplinglobe.com
-
-
- 1 min to read
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
NEOSHO, MO - Barbara Jean Peek, 79, formerly of Webb City, MO, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Hedge-Lewis-Goodwin Funeral Home, Webb City.
Most Popular
Articles
- Joplin council to consider three-step reopening plan
- 37 days and counting: Joplin resident stays indoors to wait out pandemic
- Automated shade business moves manufacturing to Joplin
- Rob McNab: Let's keep doing our part, Joplin
- UPDATED: Joplin officials say city to reopen in stages
- Mayor says Joplin reopening plan nearly ready
- Teen charged in theft, arson spree
- Leggett & Platt filing discloses additional ongoing layoffs
- Shoplifting incident at Joplin store leads to robbery charge
- New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to open in Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.