Northeast Oklahoma man keeps Christmas party for kids going

MIAMI, Okla. — With the help of an assortment of first responders, Santa arrived in style on Monday night for the 40th annual kids' Christmas party put on by Jerry Coach.
Santa arrived for the party with help from a Mercy Life Line Air Medical Services crew. He was then escorted to the Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County complete with lights and sirens thanks to members of the Miami Fire Department.
While Santa has made many visits to Miami during the past 35 years, this was his first trip using a helicopter.
As Santa walked into the party, he was greeted by more than 75 children and parents ready to share their Christmas wishes and pose for pictures.
The Krokroski brothers — Amari, 5, and Kamron, 3 — were full of questions when they met Santa. The two boys quizzed him about his flight in the helicopter, why he didn’t use reindeer to come to Miami and where exactly he keeps his camera, which helps him keep track of good boys and girls.
Shelbie Young, 8, said she was just happy to attend the party, which provides Christmas presents for children in Ottawa and Delaware counties in Oklahoma, Cherokee County in Kansas, and Jasper and Newton counties in Missouri. As she waited her turn to see Santa, Shelbie said she planned to thank him and wish him a merry Christmas.
Sheila Florence said she was grateful for Coach’s efforts. She brought her four children, ages 8 months, 2, 4 and 5, as well as her 16-year-old sister to the party. The Galena family was referred to Coach’s program by a friend.
“It’s definitely helping out,” Florence said. “With (my husband) the only one working in a household of seven.”
Alexandria Bell of Miami smiled as her children, 4-year-old Rylee and 1-year-old Gabriel, checked out a couple of their presents.
Bell met Coach this fall, when he spent some time rehabilitating from medical issues. As a single mom, Bell said every little bit helps.
“This means a lot, not just because they get toys,” Bell said. “This just helps out a lot. It helps to know people actually have really good hearts and give rather than receive.”
Bell said she is already looking for a way to pay back the kindness shown to her children.
“I’ll give to someone else in return,” Bell said.
Helping others
Nancy Coach smiled as she watched her son interact with the guests at the party that bears his name.
“He’s a giving person,” Nancy Coach said. “He’s always been giving since grade school.”
Jerry Coach started giving Christmas presents the year he turned 7, after hearing students talk about not getting anything from Santa.
In the first year, Christmas 1979, Jerry Coach gathered and fixed up used toys, to give them out with the help of Vicki Williams.
Fast forward to 2019. This year, Coach planned to give new toys and gifts to at least 200 children. A good portion of those children were present at Monday’s party. Couch estimates he’s made gifts possible for more than 30,000 children during the past 40 years.
“It’s so rewarding,” he said. “I love to see the smiles on the kids’ faces. I love Christmas and think of it as a time of giving.”
This year, because of health concerns, Coach received additional assistance from Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd and his deputies. Floyd provided a drop-off location for donations at his main office.
“We wanted to help Jerry out,” Floyd said. “It’s always good to see kids smile, especially for the gifts they receive.”
As he watched the crowd, Coach said he’s already thinking about next year’s efforts.
“I’ll start working on next year in January,” he said with a smile.
Want to help?
Jerry Coach primarily finds children who need assistance through word-of-mouth. He also receives some names via area school counselors.
He relies on donations, sent to the Jerry Coach Santa Claus Program, and items provided by toy companies. Every donation given to the program is used to purchase gifts for children. Donations for next year’s efforts may be sent to the Jerry Coach Santa Claus Program, P.O. Box 66, Commerce, OK 74339. People may nominate children or provide assistance by calling 918-533-5166.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.