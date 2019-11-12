Northeast Oklahoma runner pursues marathon goals after injury

Week by week, Michaela Werner chips away at her average mile time with two goals — to run the Boston Marathon and qualify for trials for the Olympic marathon.
Working with her coaches at Oklahoma City University, Werner knows she’s lucky to have her goals within reach after a hamstring injury left her wondering if she would ever run again.
For 10 months, the Northeast Oklahoma runner waited, sitting out her senior year while her leg healed. For someone who has been running competitively since age 14, long before she graduated from Grove High School in 2014, waiting proved to be hard.
“It was a long, uphill battle,” said Werner, 24. “I wasn’t sure I was going to get back to where I was, or close to where I was. It was a big battle to overcome.”
During her rehab, Werner said, she learned to listen to her body and know when breaks were needed in the midst of intense training. She used her last year of eligibility as a graduate student at OCU.
She qualified for the Boston Marathon earlier this year at the NAIA National Championship marathon in Gulf Shores, Alabama, with a time of 3:01:23. It was the fourth time Werner qualified for the Boston event, but this will be the first time she’s able to run it.
She hopes to use the Boston Marathon as a springboard for her other running goal — to qualify for the Olympic marathon trials in 2024 or 2028. She knows there's a bit of work still to do. Runners who qualified for the February 2020 trials needed to finish a marathon with a time of 2:45 or better.
“I feel like it’s within my reach,” Werner said. “Most runners peak in their mid- to late 30s. I don’t think I’ve reached my peak yet.”
With the help of her coaches, Werner has dropped her marathon time to 2 hours and 50 minutes. They hope the time will drop further as she prepares for a February 2020 marathon in Galveston, Texas.
“I’ve been training and building up my mileage,” Werner said. “I’ve been doing 90 to 95 miles a week with two speed workouts and one long run. By mid-December, I hope to be doing 105 to 110 miles.”
To get her time down, Werner is focusing on meeting nutritional goals and stretching before each workout. She introduced yoga into her routine because it helps keep her hamstring healthy.
“A lot of running is mental,” she said. “When I’m running a marathon, at the halfway point at 13 miles, I’m tired. Running a 6:35 race pace per mile is exhausting. I’m constantly talking to myself, telling myself I can do this, don’t quit, don’t give up.”
Running also has taught her a lot, including how to be patient and express gratitude.
“When I was injured, I realized what running had done for me,” she said. “I took it for granted. After (the injury), I was much more cautious. I couldn’t compete, much less run. But I wanted to get back to running, even if it was just for a 30-minute run. I learned patience to reach my goals through months and months of training.”
Beyond working on her marathon goals, Werner is determined to give back to younger runners. This fall, she's been coaching two Grove runners, Rory Geer and Jackson Kernan, two students who have the potential to become all-state qualifying runners.
Earlier this month, the pair ran in the state Class 5A cross-country meet. Geer placed 36th, while Kernan placed 42nd and was the third-fastest freshman in the field.
“I love working with high school athletes,” Werner said. “I tell them with running, you get out what you put in.”
As a high school athlete, Werner had developed a reputation for being the first one to practice and the last to leave. She eventually hopes to become an assistant coach at OCU, working alongside the coaches who helped shape her own running career.
“I want to help other kids, be it Grove athletes, OCU runners or anywhere else,” she said. “I want to set an example for the younger generation.”
Background
Michaela Werner earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology with a minor in psychology in 2018 from Oklahoma City University. She added a master’s degree in criminology in 2019. Working for Oklahoma as a corrections officer in a women’s prison, Werner has been accepted to begin the Oklahoma City Police Department’s academy in April 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.