NEOSHO, Mo. — A grant awarded to Crowder College will help vocational students transition between high school and Crowder programs.
The National Science Foundation has awarded an Advance Technological Education grant of almost $300,000 to the college over the next three years.
With a focus on three specific high-demand occupations, the goal of the grant is to address curriculum gaps students may see when making the transition from their school, said Phillip Witt, associate vice president for career and technical education.
"One of our directors said that there can be a lot of confusion for students about what they need for other opportunities," Witt said. "This helps align coursework perfectly so that if a student made the decision to come to Crowder, they can pick up right where they left off."
The grant will help hire staff members to help create such pathways and ease those transitions with six area technical centers, which serve 41 school districts across the region. It will emphasize programs for automotive, construction and welding — three occupations identified as being in high demand by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
Money from the grant will be used for professional development of high school instructors and post-secondary institutions, industry networking for curriculum development, public relations and job placements.
Similar to dual-credit programs that high schools have with Crowder and other colleges, the aim is to streamline the career path so that a student's time at Crowder is spent more in the industry they are studying.
"They can complete some of the work at the high school level, then come to Crowder on an accelerated path," Witt said. "It may not result in a degree but a certificate that is very tailor-made to the needs in the industry."
News of the grant was announced earlier this year. Funding started on July 1, and will continue until June 30, 2023.
