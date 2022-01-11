As Missouri grapples with record virus cases, the effects of the fast-spreading omicron variant are being felt in Joplin and other parts of Southwest Missouri, where hospitals are seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 patients compared with early January.
The state Department of Health and Senior Services said Sunday that 3,235 people were hospitalized with the virus statewide and about 15% of the state’s hospital beds remained available. That number just topped 2,900 for the first time Friday and exceeded the record of 2,862 set in December 2020.
On Tuesday, Freeman Health System in Joplin reported a total of 39 COVID-19 patients, with 27 patients in the medical COVID-19 unit, nine in the intensive care unit, two in other isolation areas and one on a ventilator. Freeman officials reported having a total of 14 patients on Jan. 3.
Mercy Hospital Joplin officials reported a total of 35 patients on Tuesday, with 13 in ICU and nine on ventilators. The hospital’s number of COVID-19 patients held steady in the teens last month but have been sharply rising over the last two weeks, according to President Jeremy Drinkwitz.
“We were at around 35 this morning here at this facility," Drinkwitz said. "A month ago, we were in the teens. It seems like the last two weeks, we have really been going up. We’re hopeful to stay in the middle 30s, but it looks like with everybody around us, it will continue to rise going forward.”
Drinkwitz said a difference with this new wave of infection is that fewer COVID-19 patients require ventilators. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the omicron variant is mild in almost all of the cases seen so far, with reported symptoms mainly cough, congestion and fatigue.
Another change this go-round is the resurfacing of the flu. Last year’s flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures — school closures, distancing, masks and canceled travel — prevented the spread of influenza or because the coronavirus somehow pushed aside other viruses.
“This is setting itself up to be more of a normal flu season,” Lynnette Brammer, who tracks flu-like illnesses for the CDC, said in a statement.
Drinkwitz said they hardly saw any flu cases last year, but they’re starting to see an increase in flu patients. More hospital staff are also out sick due to omicron or other illnesses.
“I think people are just in a different spot,” Drinkwitz said. “Holiday gatherings last year weren’t the same as probably they were this year. It’s that time of year, but COVID is obviously putting more strain on our resources right now.”
Strained resources and staff have also led to longer wait times in emergency rooms. Drinkwitz said the hospital is struggling to admit transfer patients from other regional hospitals.
“We have quite a few patients in the ER who are still waiting, so we have not been able to take a whole lot of transfers from other facilities right now,” he said. “Our community itself has a lot of sickness, and we’re trying to meet the needs of our community right now. Unfortunately, we have not been able to take transfers from a lot smaller communities at this time.
“We’re still here, and our ER is open,” he added. “We’re ready to take care of people, but it may be a little bit of a longer wait sometimes.”
The last time Mercy Hospital broke its record for COVID-19 patients was in July with 81 patients in both Joplin and Carthage locations.
“We’re not there yet, but we have been climbing,” Drinkwitz said. “What we don’t want to do is repeat. I remember looking back in May, we had 30 patients, in June we had 50 and in July we had 80. We’re hoping that this is not the trend going forward.”
Mercy Hospital is offering COVID-19 testing services with a physician’s order and for people who are symptomatic. Drinkwitz said testing isn't being offered to those who are asymptomatic.
“One of the challenges right now with this wave versus the delta wave is that the delta wave was very geographical, locationwise, but omicron is blowing up all across the country,” he said. “We’re trying to be thoughtful of all of our resources.”
Springfield
Hospitals in Springfield are experiencing a heavier surge in COVID-19 patients.
Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth, tweeted that the hospital had 140 inpatients, with 30 asymptomatic, on Tuesday. Edwards also tweeted that six COVID-19 inpatients were at the Monett location and eight in Barton County on Sunday.
Erik Frederick, chief administrative officer at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, tweeted that Mercy had 94 COVID-19 patients Tuesday.
“Down a few admissions but up to 214 co-workers on quarantine,” he posted. “We anticipate both numbers to climb. Thankfully they are all vaccinated and will be back to work quickly. We encourage vaccination for everyone to stay at work safely.”
