Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at pursuing justice for rape victims.
A renewed effort to clear a backlog of untested sexual assault kits in Missouri is showing promising results. Many of the area's law enforcement agencies are now reporting zero untested kits in their inventories.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. Over the weekend you'll also find reports about:
- Joplin considering adding two park rangers for security.
- Joplin's airport manager retiring.
- Previews of upcoming city council and school board meetings.
We hope you have a good Easter weekend.
