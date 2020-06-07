COLUMBUS, Kan. — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Becky Curry just celebrated a milestone. Sixteen years ago, she began working at the hospital in Columbus.
As a medical/surgical nurse, Curry also spends time in what now is Mercy Hospital's emergency room and outpatient clinic.
As a nurse, Curry likes caring for elders, helping them improve so they can return home — which is not surprising, when she explains some of her reasons for becoming a nurse.
It was 1978, and Curry — a junior high student — watched as her grandfather was in and out of the hospital.
She remembers the day he made what would be his final trip to the hospital. Curry and other family members waited in the hospital lobby for news.
“A code blue was called," she said. “... I saw the medical staff, their actions and how they handled everything for us.”
Living around her grandparents, great-grandparents also helped her lean toward a helping career.
“I like knowing somebody can get better and be able to go home because of the level of care I provide,” Curry said.
Military career
Curry went into the military in 1987 in order to access the GI Bill to continue her education. Her husband, Dale, was a member of the National Guard stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado. While the pair married in June 1987, Curry’s joint domicile paperwork — which would have stationed her in Colorado — was misplaced.
In September 1987, Curry was given orders for Germany. She would spend the first two years of their marriage there working as a water purification specialist.
She considered nursing and teaching as post-Army careers, because it would allow her to get a job near her husband’s military assignments. Both her grandma and her aunt were nurses.
A nurse since 1995, Curry went to Bethel College of Nursing after joining her husband in Fort Carson.
Curry said she’s learned valuable life skills as a nurse. Her training and experience has helped her deal with everything from 1-year-olds run over by vehicles to 16-year-olds with gunshot wounds.
“Life is precious,” Curry said. “I try to take it one day at a time. Enjoy what God has given you because you just never know what the next day will bring.”
Life with COVID-19
She said one of her patients is currently awaiting test results for COVID-19.
Curry said she was a bit apprehensive about possible exposure, especially in the early days. She limited her time around her granddaughter and avoided being with her family until she knew it was safe.
She credits Mercy Columbus officials for providing the staff with ways to deal with the pandemic’s stress.
Time working with her animals on the family’s Miami, Oklahoma, farm also has helped.
Off-duty, she said, she can be found "on the tractor or in the hayfield, doing whatever needs to be done. From building fence to working with cows/calves, I’m outside more than I am inside."
