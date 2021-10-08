When a woman first learns about a breast cancer diagnosis from her doctor, a vast majority simply blank out after hearing the dreaded “C word.” Little else the doctor tells them is remembered as they internally struggle with a surge of adrenaline, anxiety and fear.
It’s at these pivotal moments where Marcella Sowell steps into the picture. Serving as Freeman Health System’s sole breast cancer patient navigator, her kind smile and gentle nature have profound calming effects on her patients, giving them feelings of both confidence and hope.
“It’s an insane amount of information that gets put on them, and they have a hard time processing it all,” said the Golden City native and Missouri Southern State University graduate, who considers herself a patient advocate first. “When they hear they have breast cancer, everything shuts down. After the surgeon leaves the room … that’s usually when they start showing their emotions, which is fine — they need to do that.
“I’ll just talk with them about the whole thing in a much slower (process), offering them resources and booklets, so that when they do go home they can make the best possible decision; they just need that time to process that information; I just give them the time for them to grasp it and to say to themselves, ‘OK, I can do this.’”
Since taking over the position 14 months ago, Sowell has served as a guide for 212 breast cancer patients through their cancer journey, from diagnosis to a cancer all-clear.
While it’s impossible for her to spend hours with every single patient, she goes to great lengths to be at each woman’s side during some of the pivotal moments — mostly in the beginning, particularly when a patient is first told of her cancer diagnosis. Other face-to-face moments — usually with lots of hugs and hand-holding — take place when a patient first visits a breast surgeon; their first visit with the oncologist, their first radiation or chemotherapy session, and when they undertake examinations.
“Growing up, I used to be the biggest nervous Nellie — I was a hypochondriac; I was scared of everything,” Sowell said. Though she’s not like that now, she still recognizes the fear in their eyes when facing a fight with cancer. “With some of these ladies, I know exactly what they’re going through.”
With some women, she can spend more than an hour in a room; with others, she’s there for as little as 10 minutes.
“Some patients are like, ‘Let’s do this’ and they have a really good attitude; others, the (diagnosis) just hits them hard,” she said.
Which is why, in special cases, she gives her phone number to those who tend to heavily lean on her so she’ll be there for them when they need to hear her voice and her laugh on the other end of the call.
“I remember the fear that overcomes you, and how it almost cripples you, and how helpful it is just to be able to talk it out,” she said. Some of her breast cancer patients “are just so scared and nervous. So on those weekends when they feel this overwhelming fear come over them, they can reach out, and we can talk it over.”
Sowell, a mother of two children, was a mammography technician for eight years at Freeman before becoming a navigator; February will mark her 10-year anniversary with the hospital system, she said.
The eternal optimism she consistently displays to her patients has to do with the fact that breast cancer is not a death sentence. Far from it.
“Because so much can be done to treat and rid a woman of breast cancer, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Sowell said, “and I know that we will get them there.”
On her computer screen sits a scrolling list of her patients’ names. When a cancer patient is deemed cancer-free, a ceremony will be held where she will mark the moment by ringing a bell. When that happens, Sowell colors the patient’s name and information a soft shade of pink.
“And there’s a whole lot of pink (on my screen),” she said with a smile.
