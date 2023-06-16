LAMAR, Mo. — Nurse practitioner Elizabeth Harris has joined the Medical One Clinic at 29 NW First Lane in Lamar.
For the past 24 years, Harris has provided care to hundreds of patients at the hospital and has served in a variety of nursing roles. But she always wanted to become a medical provider.
“I’m excited about family medicine because it’s so different than acute care, which is what my role has been since I first came to Cox Barton,” Harris said. “It’s not just treating what is wrong now; it’s about identifying and preventing future health issues, and that's a new challenge I’m going to enjoy.”
For more information or to make an appointment, call 417-681-5266 or visit coxhealth.com.
