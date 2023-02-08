MONETT, Mo. — Nurse practitioner Vickie Blevins has joined Dr. Ali Amro, general surgeon, in seeing patients at CoxHealth Surgery Monett, located inside the CoxHealth clinic at 1000 E. Highway 60.
Blevins graduated in 2016 with a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Arkansas. In 2019, she moved to Maryville University in St. Louis to obtain her master's in nursing. Her experience includes medical-surgical nursing, pre-op and infusion, and wound care.
Blevins said her career in nursing was driven by a hospice nurse she met as a teenager when an elderly family member was ill.
“After taking care of my great-grandmother, I knew I wanted to become a nurse,” she said in a statement. “Her caregivers frequently remarked that I would make an excellent nurse even though I was only 13 years old at the time.”
Details: coxhealth.com.
