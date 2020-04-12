As a nurse, April Bennett found her calling — sitting along the bedside, helping and supporting people in their times of need.
Now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bennett has a new calling — walking alongside her fellow nurses, providing support and encouragement as they sit along the bedsides, helping patients throughout Freeman Health System in Joplin.
Bennett, who lives in the Joplin area, is the vice president of nursing services at Freeman. The Purdy native earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Missouri Southern State University. She later completed a master’s degree in nursing education through the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Bennett said she entered the nursing profession because she felt called to help people.
“I’ve been blessed to be able to sit by a patient’s bedside, to pray with people, to hold their hands and to hear their stories,” Bennett said. “There have been a lot of little moments which have made a difference.”
She chose to extend her career into a leadership role because she wanted to help other nurses as they navigated their career paths.
Lessons from nursing
Bennett said she’s learned a multitude of lessons during the last 15 years, especially those which involve being grateful for today.
“You never know what tomorrow may bring,” Bennett said. “I truly look at each day as a gift.”
Working during the COVID-19 pandemic is not Bennett’s first taste of nursing during and after a traumatic event. She was part of the leadership team which helped open the fifth and sixth floors of Freeman’s tower after the 2011 Joplin tornado.
She transitioned into her current role, one which allows her to work with the entire nursing staff, six years ago.
“I like being able to motivate the nurses, the secretaries and the scrub techs,” Bennett said. “We all have different roles, but we all want to be the very best caregiver.”
Bennett said she’s found that nursing, no matter the level, provides unexpected opportunities each day.
This, she said, is especially true in today’s world, as nurses and other health professionals navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a daily challenge, with lots of brainstorming and research to develop new ideas,” Bennett said, adding she’s spent the last few weeks representing the nursing division in meetings as the hospital staff worked to develop protocols for safe operations.
As a team, Bennett said, Freeman officials are constantly looking at conditions to develop protocols to keep both patients and caregivers safe, especially as the region moves toward the projected peak of the disease in mid-April.
“It can be a struggle for sure,” Bennett said. “But our command is structured in a way so we can communicate (changes) the best we can every day of the week.”
Life outside of Freeman
Both Bennett and her husband, Ryan, are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic — she as a nurse, he in trucking logistics. The pair have two sons, Aiden, 7, and Alex, 4.
April Bennett jokes she had workaholic characteristics before the pandemic began. Her husband likes to say the crisis is letting her “drink from the firehose of workaholic tendencies.”
The couple has strived to make family time a priority during the evenings, even if it means Bennett returns to work after the boys go to bed.
“Every day is a gift,” she said. “It’s important to balance work and home, and spend time at home.”
She copes with COVID-19 like any other virus, saying she practices good hand hygiene habits and changes her clothes and shoes before she comes into contact with her family.
“I’m trying not to show panic or fear,” Bennett said. “My goal is to stay logical and maintain a calmness as I prepare and get ready to do anything I can.”
Her children learned about the virus at school before classes shifted to remote learning. One evening, Bennett apologized to Alex for coming home late. The 4-year-old simply responded, “I know, it’s the coronavirus.”
Bennett has strived to help her sons process the pandemic in a healthy and balanced way, saying the boys often pray for those who are sick.
“As a Christian, I feel I’m called into nursing,” Bennett said, adding that her faith helps her when the days get tough. “I want to be able to be at the bedside, with people in need, and I 100% can’t get through each day without knowing I’m loved, forgiven and free. This is the calling for my life, to serve and help others.”
Looking ahead
Bennett hopes people know that nurses are strong and strive to uphold their reputation for working in one of the most trusted professions.
During the pandemic, when visitors are limited, nurses are there helping patients when they are scared, isolated and not feeling well, reminding them they are not alone and that people do care, she said.
“We will continue to provide exceptional care,” Bennett said. “All of this uncertainty won’t change things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.