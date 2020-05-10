As a student, Loni Crane knew she wanted a job which allowed her to help others.
In the past few weeks, Crane has put that desire into action as she’s served as one of the COVID-19 caregivers at Freeman Health System in Joplin.
“They asked for volunteers first,” Crane said. “I was single with no kids. I didn’t like the thought of someone with kids working and then going home.”
Crane said working on the hospital's COVID-19 unit has given her a chance to be there for her patients in a new way.
“I would say that the most important role I have is doing my best to care for these patients and to not spread fear,” Crane said. “There are already plenty of sources out there right now spreading fear.
“During any time of the year, not just during a pandemic, one of the nurse's most important roles is being an advocate for their patients. Lots of patients need a voice, so it's very important for a nurse to know how to properly be this patient’s voice."
Crane said during times like this, patients want to have a nurse who exhibits compassion, trust and integrity.
“No matter what job you have, if you're not compassionate about it, then you should probably look for a different job,” Crane said. “Not only do your patients need to trust you, but other nurses, nurse technicians, physicians, directors — they need to be able to trust you.”
'Endless opportunities'
Crane grew up in Northeast Oklahoma, attending school in Grove and Afton before graduating from Vinita High School in 2013.
“I always knew I wanted to go into health care,” Crane said. She watched her mom own and operate a residential care center. “I wanted to help others.”
Initially, Crane went to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater to pursue a degree in pre-medicine/biological science, planning to become a doctor.
After three years of study, Crane found herself drawn to the nursing side of the profession.
“It was a better fit for me,” Crane said. “I love the endless opportunities I have being a nurse.”
Crane returned home to Afton and attended the nursing program at Rogers State University, graduating in May 2018. An internship with Freeman’s Finale Program gave her the opportunity to experience working on the cardiac medical unit before completing her studies.
Crane continues to work as a registered nurse in the cardiac medical unit at Freeman. In this role, she works with a lot of patients affected by strokes or renal failure.
“It’s definitely different every day because not every stroke is the same and not every patient is the same,” Crane said. “I usually have six patients every day, so it’s a fast-pace job.”
Working during COVID-19
Crane said the COVID-19 team tries to organize patient care into clusters because a new round of personal protective equipment is needed each time someone enters a patient’s room.
On a typical shift, Crane cares for three patients. Even though the numbers are down from what she sees on the cardiac medical unit, tasks take longer because of the need for personal protective equipment.
Crane lives with her mother, Lari, and her boyfriend, Tyler King. She tries to limit her contact with them until she’s had a shower at the end of her shift. Crane typically works three 12-hour shifts a week.
“Tyler was a little scared at first, but he knew this was something I would want to do,” Crane said. “I’m the type of person who’s first to jump in line (to help).”
Everyday hero
Crane appreciates hearing people talk about nurses in a positive way.
“I think it’s a long-overdue type of recognition,” Crane said. “We’re normally so focused on celebrities.
“I just hope that when all of this is over, that everyone remembers that during this time, we didn't need actors, professional athletes, singers, celebrities, etc. We needed doctors, nurses, grocery store workers, Postal Service drivers — we needed true heroes.”
She encourages those looking for a career to consider nursing, saying it’s a choice she would make again in a heartbeat.
