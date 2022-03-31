Sexual Assault

Karen Scott, SANE nurse at Freeman Hospital, talks about the contents of a sexual assault evidence collection kit on Thursday at the hospital. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a month of raising awareness for sexual assault victims. 

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and on the day before the month started, Freeman Health System nurses who specialize in examining victims spoke about the special care those victims need. 

We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Carthage use tax collections picking up steam.
  • A stalemate over new Missouri House districts in the Legislature. 
  • An upcoming performance of Handel's "Messiah." 

Beware April Fool's Day tomorrow, and have a pleasant evening.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.