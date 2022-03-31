Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a month of raising awareness for sexual assault victims.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and on the day before the month started, Freeman Health System nurses who specialize in examining victims spoke about the special care those victims need.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Carthage use tax collections picking up steam.
- A stalemate over new Missouri House districts in the Legislature.
- An upcoming performance of Handel's "Messiah."
Beware April Fool's Day tomorrow, and have a pleasant evening.
