MONETT, Mo. — Residents of Bentonview Park Health and Rehab in Monett will be staying in temporary quarters for the next four to six weeks after they were evacuated due to asbestos found in the flooring last week.
Residents were evacuated at 6:30 p.m. Friday after a remodeling contractor reported finding asbestos at the center, according to David Compton, Barry County Office of Emergency Management director.
“They were doing construction, and in the course of remodeling, they pulled up flooring that turned out to be asbestos,” Compton said in a statement. “It had been covered up and not a threat.”
Barry-Lawrence EMS, Mercy EMS, Cox Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Monett Fire Department pulled together resources to relocate residents to a temporary shelter set up in the former Cox Monett Hospital building.
Asbestos is a mineral fiber used in a variety of building construction materials for insulation and as a fire retardant, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Asbestos can cause major health problems such as lung cancer and mesothelioma.
Bentonview, which has locations throughout Missouri, provides skilled care, long-term care and assisted living. Monett staff are continuing to work with the temporary facilities, which offers various methods of communication for families and residents, including virtual visits.
“The health and safety of our residents and staff continue to be our highest priority,” said Jen Ryan, spokesman for local center. “The facility is currently working with local agencies and a certified and licensed asbestos abatement contractor to continue work.”
"We look forward to the residents' return to Bentonview once the renovation is complete, and most importantly, we look forward to welcoming our residents and staff back to the community they know and love,” Ryan added.
A certified and licensed asbestos removal contractor began work this week at the home; repairs are estimated to take four to six weeks. Once completed, additional testing will be conducted. The goal is to have the residents return to the center in late February or early March.
