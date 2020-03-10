Area nursing homes are ratcheting up the measures they are taking to protect their residents from the possibility of becoming infected with the new coronavirus.
Some homes on Tuesday had begun denying access even for family members and visitors.
"Any nonessential vendor, nonessential personnel, any visitor or guest, we are asking them not to enter at this time," said Mandy Kinsley, director of community development for The Communities of Wildwood Ranch at 3222 S. John Duffy Drive.
The restrictions also affect other area nursing homes, including the nearby Westgate at Wildwood Ranch, Granby House in Granby and Truman Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Lamar.
"It's really at the recommendation of our governing agency," Kinsley said, referring to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
"I think you are going to see more of it," she added.
She emphasized that the situation is an evolving one and wasn't sure how long the restrictions might be in place. Staff will work to keep families in contact with loved ones via telephone or video chats.
As of Monday night, 35 people in Missouri have been tested, and there has been only presumptive positive case of COVID-19, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and that was a case in St. Louis announced Saturday.
But local nursing home officials say they are not taking chances, and some described other measures they have been taking, such as checking the temperature of everyone who comes into the building, funneling all traffic through the front door, and increasing monitoring and education of staff, residents, loved ones and other visitors.
Most nursing homes also said employees who have a temperature or a cough will be sent home, Kinsley said.
Senior citizens are one of the groups most at risk from the virus.
Screening
Spring River Christian Village, 201 S. Northpark Lane, in Joplin, is screening staff, vendors and visitors.
"We are ... doing everything we can to protect our residents and guests here," said Stacey Smith, executive director of the center where about 300 senior residents live. "We're doing screening of everyone who comes to our door, associates and vendors and visitors."
The screening involves asking questions and checking temperatures.
Further steps would be taken if needed. "We have an emergency protocol for epidemics if something would happen there would be an outbreak here. But right now we are following all of the recommendations" of state and federal agencies.
Matt Younger, interim administrator at St. Luke’s Nursing Center, 1220 E. Fairview Ave. in Carthage, said he and his staff are emphasizing old habits and relying on “heightened surveillance” to respond to the coronavirus threat.
“We’re just trying to strike a balance between getting too wrapped up in the hype and not paying enough attention to the risk,” Younger said. “You just try to strike a balance and be responsible. The people in our care are the people most vulnerable to the coronavirus.”
They also have a sign on the door asking residents who may have an upper respiratory infection not to come in.
“It’s very similar to the seasonal influenza we see,” he added. “It’s not the same disease, but the spread and the containment of the coronavirus are very similar to the flu. So we’re just having our nursing leadership reinforce the training everyone has already had — basic procedures for preventing the spread of all kinds of germs, regularly sanitizing surfaces in public use spaces and keeping infected residents away from others, having sick employees stay home. ... What we’re doing basically is following the pandemic flu policy and the influenza policies that we already have on the books. We've had those since 2009 at least, and they work."
Younger said part of that response includes a daily report he receives from the various charge nurses at St. Luke’s.
“It’s called a report to the administration that charge nurses fill out every day on every hall, and it records any resident’s changes in condition and any employees who have illness of any kind or that leave early or miss work,” he said. "We monitor that stuff so if there’s any change we know. The difference now is we’re being more vigilant about it and trying to determine, is there anything strange about this illness, have they been anywhere different, is it a flu-like symptom or is it something different.”
Use the front door
Marda Sayles, administrator at Joplin Gardens, 2810 S. Jackson Ave. in Joplin, said the main change they’d made as of Monday was to funnel all people through the front door so that traffic can be more easily monitored.
Sayles said that is similar to what is done during a severe cold or flu outbreak.
“Normally families can come in through all doors of the building, so we’re just not allowing that at this time,” Sayles said. “We’re screening visitors as they come in, we're limiting access to the building to have people come in the front door so we can monitor who is coming in and out. We’re keeping up the same standard precautions we would have any other time. Education is the main thing. We’re educating staff, families, and we’re going over that stuff and enhancing our messages about hand-washing, reiterating the things we already do.”
Sayles said she and her staff were following guidelines sent by email from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“We’re going to take care of these people. We want to keep them safe,” Sayles said. “These are the vulnerable people, and we want to keep them safe.”
