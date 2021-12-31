Parts of the region are under a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service.
The Springfield station says the advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday for area counties including Jasper, Lawrence, Barton and Vernon.
Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to 1 inch and ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch are projected, according to the weather service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.