Parts of the region are under a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service.

The Springfield station says the advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday for area counties including Jasper, Lawrence, Barton and Vernon.

Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to 1 inch and ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch are projected, according to the weather service.

