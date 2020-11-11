Ozark Christian College has achieved regional accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission, college officials announced Wednesday.
The college began seeking regional accreditation in 2012 and received candidacy status with the commission in November 2016. It already is accredited nationally with the Association for Biblical Higher Education, a status it has held since 1988.
“The Ozark team has worked hard over this eight-year journey, and we're excited to achieve HLC accreditation,” President Matt Proctor said in a statement. "We’re grateful for the process that helped us improve, excited for how this serves our graduates’ future pursuits and humbled by the affirmation of the quality education Ozark has long provided.”
The Higher Learning Commission accredits degree-granting, postsecondary educational institutions in the north-central region of the U.S. Other accredited institutions in the region include Missouri Southern State University, Pittsburg (Kansas) State University, Crowder College, Cottey College and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
OCC officials said the Association for Biblical Higher Education focuses on the quality of institutions that engage students specifically in faith-based education, while the Higher Learning Commission assesses a college or university's overall quality and evaluates it alongside other schools in the region.
"Accreditation assures that an institution meets accepted standards of quality and integrity,” said Teresa Roberts, vice president of institutional research and effectiveness, in a statement. “Since 1942, our mission and focus as a single-purpose Bible college have not changed. Ozark remains committed to training men and women for Christian service."
OCC has operated in Joplin since 1944, when the Ozark Bible College moved here after two years in Bentonville, Arkansas. Its first campus was a home at 516 N. Wall Ave., which was converted to serve as an office, library, girls' dormitory, cafeteria and classroom building.
The college relocated in the early 1960s, when it purchased 40 acres north of Landreth Park adjacent to North Main Street. Over the next two decades, a construction initiative built more than a dozen campus buildings there.
In 1985, the college changed its name to Ozark Christian College when it merged with Midwest Christian College of Oklahoma City. The merger accelerated efforts toward the 1988 accreditation.
