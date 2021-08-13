Ozark Christian College will launch a new master’s program, a master of arts in biblical ministry, in the fall of 2022.
“For over 79 years, OCC has taught Bible and ministry,” President Matt Proctor said in a statement. “Now we’ll teach it at the graduate level. Dr. Shane J. Wood will be the dean of our graduate studies, so whether you’re a Bible college graduate or a church leader with no formal biblical education, if you’ve ever wanted to learn more, we’ll help you grow deeper.”
The degree program will be accredited regionally and nationally and will include 36-hour concentrations in biblical studies, spiritual formation and strategic leadership. A 30-hour biblical ministries pathway is also available.
Details: occ.edu/masters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.