The second meeting of an Oceania-themed book club, offered by the Missouri Southern English honor society Sigma Tau Delta, will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St.
Participants will discuss the second half of the book choice, “The Whale Rider,” and learn about the Maori culture of New Zealand. Copies of the book are available on campus in Webster Hall 337, while supplies last.
The final meeting of the club is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Phelps Theatre in the Billingsly Student Center on campus. There, attendees will discuss endings, adaptations and afterlives of the book.
The book club is open to the public, and snacks are provided.
Details: 417-625-9736.
