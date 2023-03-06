LONGVIEW, Mo. — Vickie Nichols and Tammy Miller, sisters and co-owners of the 76 Café in the unincorporated community of Longview, knew that running their own restaurant would be a challenge, but they did not expect a roadblock over which they say they have no control.
Purchasing the restaurant near the McDonald-Newton County line in April 2022 on the heels of COVID-19, they opened to the public that May.
Both women knew what they would encounter in running a restaurant.
“Our mom was a server, and we would sometimes do serving as a second job while growing up,” Miller said. “So we knew what to expect.”
Nichols had worked in the school lunch program for 20 years in Bentonville, Arkansas, and Miller worked in the school system in the before- and after-school programs, as well as the summer program in Bentonville.
“We were praying that owning the restaurant would be a positive experience,” Nichols said. “And it was a success to the point that Tammy left her job to come and help me run the restaurant.”
On weekends it is all hands on deck with their husbands, children and even grandchildren helping in the bustling cafe.
Unwanted odor
That is, until August 2022, when they were hit with waves of an unwanted odor.
“We are required to have vent hoods over all of our equipment that takes the inside air to the outside to prevent carbon monoxide and smoke from impacting our customers,” Nichols said. “But when they spread that sludge, it gets inside our restaurant and permeates everything.”
Nichols is referring to a product being spread on area fields. Some call it a fertilizer, others call it a sludge. It was the topic of discussion at a Feb. 10 public forum hosted by the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council at the Newton County Fairgrounds. Hundreds turned out, and many who spoke were concerned about its impact on water quality as well as odors.
Nichols spoke out at that meeting: “I’ve had people walk out of my cafe because (of) that God-awful smell. It is in my cafe; it is even in my ventilation system that I am required to run to cook food for the community.”
“It is really beginning to impact my business, my income and what I consider my service to my community,” she said.
The crowd erupted in applause, and a chorus of “amens” came from around the room after she spoke.
While more than one company contracts to spread the “free fertilizer,” a representative from Denali Water Solutions, Gabe Timby, was in attendance Feb. 10 to attempt to answer questions from concerned residents from Barry, Newton and McDonald counties.
‘Recycled’ waste
Timby said it is a “food processing residual” and stated that the company was working on resolving the odor problem that was of concern to residents at the meeting. So far, Denali has spread more than 100 million gallons of it on fields in Missouri.
Denali, based in Russellville, Arkansas, identifies itself as “a specialty waste and environmental services company” that recycles waste in ways it claims are “sustainable, can be beneficially reused and reduce or eliminate the use of landfills.”
Denali officials did not respond to previous questions from the Globe for this story but did send out a general statement in response recently to the public criticism.
“Denali repurposes and recycles multiple organic waste streams in the lower 48 states and Puerto Rico in an effort to reduce society’s dependence and reliance on landfills, reduce carbon and methane impacts on the environment, reduce water consumption, provide American farmers an alternative to expensive chemical fertilizers and help stabilize food costs to consumers. Our focus is to assure highly valuable organic residuals and nutrients are not thrown away, but beneficially recycled or repurposed for use as either fuels, feeds or fertilizers. We live by the old adage, ‘Waste not, want not.’”
The company also noted the high costs of chemical fertilizer and said there is “exponential increased demand for organic alternatives” from farmers, and that it works with state agencies and regulators to assure compliance, environmental protection and safety.
“We strive to always protect the environment, meet or exceed compliance in every state, and provide the best value to our customers. Our distribution of high-demand residual fertilizers is often transportation dependent, which we carefully monitor to control costs and reduce carbon emissions, while providing American farmers value regardless of where they live and grow crops. Food processing residuals registered as fertilizers or soil amendments with state agencies are delivered to multiple farming operations depending on farmer demand.”
Documenting sludge
During a recent interview at the 76 Café, Nichols said again that she is losing business because of the odor.
“We have had customers get up and leave,” Nichols said. “They tell us that it is nothing against us but they just can’t eat with the odor.”
The sisters routinely document their customer and income flow as a general business practice, but now they also are documenting the days the sludge is spread and how it affects their bottom line.
“First couple of days that they spread that stuff our income is noticeably down,” Nichols said. “So, since the meeting, we have started tracking the days that it is spread and how much we made that day.”
The cafe is at the Junction of Highway 76 and Route CC serves the largely rural area, with customers coming from other communities for their homemade meals. Several of their customers are elderly and have health problems.
“We are concerned for our customers that have lung problems, and some are on oxygen,” Nichols said. “We have some that come to get out of the house or just want a change from Meals on Wheels food.”
In the largely rural area, lunch each day is often the cafe’s busiest time, and then the weekends. But when the trucks begin spreading the material, it is all they can do to stand the odor themselves.
In the beginning, it was spread once in a while, but recently the trucks have begun to spread multiple times a week, often a few days in a row.
‘You can actually taste it’
“Almost everyone has been around a port-a-potty and (knows) how that smells,” Miller said. “Well, when they spread a few days in a row, you can actually taste it in your mouth.”
“It’s more like a port-a-potty on a hot summer day,” Nichols adds. “To try and do anything on those days is debilitating.”
Their families also live in the area, and some hobby farm or garden in their spare time. They say even swimming in a pool or working outside has become unbearable when the sludge has been spread. Nichols said one of her children is considering purchasing land in the area and that she advised them to ask the real estate agent if the land had ever been sprayed with the sludge.
“We don’t know how this affects our groundwater, our soil and even our livestock,” Nichols said.
While the odor has drawn attention to the “free fertilizer,” more concerns were raised during the recent meeting about the lack of information on what is actually in it. Nichols called the forum enlightening but said it raised more uncertainty about who regulates the spreading of the fertilizer, the lack of testing and why the material is being trucked from other states into Missouri if it is so beneficial.
“We have to follow federal and state regulations and are visited by the health inspector at least every six months at the restaurant, and we have to purchase beef from a USDA facility,” Nichols said. “What regulations do these lagoons or even Denali have to follow? From the meeting I understood that they are self-regulated. How does that work?”
Other types of fertilizer are restricted to a certain tonnage per acre and animals are not to be present or put on the land for a certain period of time after it has been spread, yet it seems that sludge has no such regulations.
“It’s a lot of work and frustrating already to go through your first year of owning a restaurant and to have something do the damage that I think it is doing to our patrons and then not be able to get any answers,” Miller said. “Vickie went to that meeting and didn’t get any answers, and, like she said, we’re going to have to do what we can on our own.”
The sisters are frustrated that no one in an official capacity at the local or state level can provide them information on what to do when the sludge causes problems when it is spread during rain or crosses property lines or who to call with concerns.
“We can’t just take it because of our businesses, our health, our livestock and everything,” Nichols said. “It boils down to finding out what those regulations are and how to make them stronger through third-party testing and more consistent testing on the loads … instead of finding out years later that it was, in fact, harmful.”
