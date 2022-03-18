Today, our community laid to rest Officer Jake Reed, who was shot and killed last week alongside Cpl. Ben Cooper.
Cooper's funeral was on Tuesday. Public funeral services and a funeral procession were held today for Reed, 27, who also was an organ donor.
Throughout the weekend, we'll also bring you:
- A look at how your U.S. senators and representatives voted on a variety of issues this week.
- A roundup of the latest health inspections of restaurants from the Joplin Health Department.
- A preview of what the Joplin City Council will talk about and consider at its meeting next week.
Have a nice weekend.
