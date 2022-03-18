Reed funeral

Attendees begin arriving for the public funeral services of Officer Jake Reed, who was shot and killed last week while responding to a disturbance in town. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today, our community laid to rest Officer Jake Reed, who was shot and killed last week alongside Cpl. Ben Cooper.

Cooper's funeral was on Tuesday. Public funeral services and a funeral procession were held today for Reed, 27, who also was an organ donor.

