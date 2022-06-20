Officer Rick Hirshey, who was wounded in a March shooting that left two of his colleagues at the Joplin Police Department dead, has been cleared to return to work on light duty status.
The police department said Monday that Hirshey reported to work earlier in the morning. Officers on light duty status are able to assist with administrative duties.
Hirshey was shot in the face on March 8 while responding to a disturbance in Joplin. Joplin Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed were shot and killed before the suspect was shot and killed by a fourth Joplin officer.
Hirshey was hospitalized for eight days before being discharged and has spent the past 96 days at home recovering and healing from his wounds, the police department said.
"We are proud to welcome him back and wish him the best as he continues his recovery process to get back to full duty," the department said through a statement issued Monday by Capt. Will Davis.
