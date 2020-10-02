Officials got together this morning to break ground for the new Jasper County courts building in Joplin.
In April 2016, Jasper County voters approved a quarter-cent sales tax to fund construction of a new Juvenile Detention Center in Joplin and add geothermal heating and air conditioning and make exterior repairs and improvements to the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage. The tax was set to expire in 2023.
But in April 2019, voters approved extending the sales tax until 2035 to generate about $50 million to fund expanding the Jasper County Jail, renovating the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage and constructing a new courts building in Joplin.
