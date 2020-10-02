Residents of Joplin will see a new edifice rising from the red dirt on the corner of Seventh Street and Pearl Avenue in November as construction begins on the new Jasper County Courts Building.
Judges, attorneys, court employees, and county and city officials gathered on Friday to break ground on the estimated $30 million project to replace the 1975 building that sits at Sixth and Pearl with an 80,000-square-foot structure they say will revolutionize the justice system in Jasper County.
“Our old building has been around for a long time, and it’s just outgrown its usefulness,” said Jasper County Prosecutor Theresa Kenney at Friday’s ceremony. “We need more room, we need more space, we need smarter spaces, safer spaces, and I think this new facility is going to meet that bill.”
Many needs
Safety, technology, space and the changes in how courts, trials and evidence are handled in the past 50 years have left the existing building in the dust as far as serving as a space to hold criminal and civil proceedings safely and efficiently.
Officials said the lack of space to securely move people in law enforcement custody from vehicles to courtrooms creates safety and security problems nearly every day in the current Joplin Courts Building.
“The inmates and the public and the judges, the clerks, the court reporters, and the witnesses and the victims and the jurors all come in the same doors, all share the same halls, all go through the same narrow corridors,” said Jasper County Circuit Judge David Mouton. “As a practical matter, the building is just too small, and we don’t have enough space for all the cases and the people involved in the courts, much less the other county offices that share the building.
“Our current building has been too small and unsafe for many reasons for many years, and so I’m very thankful that the people of Jasper County have decided to invest in an appropriate justice center for Jasper County on the western side as well as investing in the necessary changes to the jail and the renovations that were needed at the Carthage courthouse.”
Jasper County Presiding Judge Gayle Crane said there’s no space in the current building for attorneys to consult with clients in private. She also said the building has deteriorated.
“We’ve outgrown it,” Crane said. “We’ve added on to the building in the past. When this building was first built, the bottom floor was parking. You used to be able to drive under the building and park, and that’s where court personnel parked.
“We’ve tried to use it and build on it, and now we’re to the point where we’ve only got one elevator, we’ve got a very narrow area to come in, and when you’re sitting here with dockets that are 200 or 300 cases, it’s been a bad thing. As far as jury trials, it’s very difficult because you can’t keep jurors away from defendants, witnesses, parties, etc.”
Meeting the needs
Kenney said the architects with TreanorHL, the firm that designed the building, asked courts officials and other stake holders to brainstorm about what they need in a courts building while planning their work over the past 18 months.
“They brought us all together and said just brainstorm: 'What would you like to see if the sky was the limit?'” Kenney said. “We just brainstormed on sticky notes and plastered them all over the wall. Then we started prioritizing and we started to see that many of us had mentioned the same things, so we were able to say, here, security is a big issue for you guys so we’re going to make it a priority, safety, is an issue. Tornado safety, that was a huge thing on everybody’s mind; we need a safe place. Right now, we huddle in bathrooms, and not a year goes by when we don’t have a tornado warning in Joplin.”
Jeff Lane, with TreanorHL, said his company was tasked with building a structure that had four courtrooms, two hearing rooms, incorporated better security and new technology, and filled a civic need in the city of Joplin.
“It does have four courtrooms and two hearing rooms,” Lane said. “It has collegial judges chambers so the judges have their offices but work in collaboration, which is something they really wanted to do. Then we looked at the site and how that’s going to affect the area. One of the things we want to make sure we did was created a site that allows for art to occur here after hours or maybe on weekends when the building is not in use as a courthouse.”
Lane said they looked at details like how the building would look in the context of the neighborhood, including the soon-to-be-built Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex just to the east in the Memorial Hall parking lot on Seventh Street.
“One of the things we talked about is a plaza space that wraps around this building really allows us to be able to see that civic center and make that connection with the civic center and this building,” Lane said. “We wanted to be able to have these two buildings become anchors for this community and this downtown area.”
He said the courtrooms will incorporate technology that will allow judges and court participants to view evidence in different ways.
Lane said the lobby will be a very open space that will incorporate security in ways that are less obtrusive.
“At the end of the day, I think we’ve created a great building that will work for the staff, work for the judges and work for this community for the next 50 to 75 years,” Lane said. “That was our goal and intent as a group, and I think we’ve achieved that.”
Traffic changes
The new Jasper County Courts Building will permanently close Pearl Avenue from Sixth Street to Seventh Street. The main entrance will face north and what is now Pearl Avenue will become an entrance drive leading to a drop-off loop at the front of the building. The existing courts building will be torn down after completion, and that space will become parking for the new courts building and the recently completed Jasper County Juvenile Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.