Election officials in Jasper and Newton counties are expecting normal turnout rates for elections Tuesday.
Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis said equipment has been set up and is ready to go at the county’s 46 voting locations. He anticipates a turnout of anywhere from 10% to 14%.
“Historically, April elections give us around 10%,” Davis said. “But in years where schools or cities have contested races or tax issues on the ballot, we’ve seen 12 to 14%.”
That is the case for the county’s biggest city: Joplin voters will decide between several City Council candidates, several school board candidates and a tax issue for the renovation of Memorial Hall.
Webb City voters will also decide about a school bond issue and mayoral race. Carthage and Carl Junction voters will also have decisions to make about council and school board candidates.
Newton County is expecting a smaller turnout, said Newton County Clerk Tami Owens, despite having two Joplin precincts and two ballot issues and races for two City Council seats in Neosho. Across both counties, the city of springs joins Jasper, Sarcoxie, Granby and Fairview in asking voters for a use tax to be paid on purchases made from out-of-state vendors such as Amazon.
In Newton County, one major precinct will change its location: Neosho 1, whose voters traditionally cast ballots at Neosho High School, will instead vote at Hillcrest Church of Christ, located just south of the high school at 1037 W. South St.
“Because of construction at the high school, there is limited parking,” Owens said. “Because that construction won’t be done for at least a year, we made this a permanent change.”
Voting begins at 6 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. Voters will be expected to present one form of identification; acceptable IDs include a county-issued registration card, Missouri-issued driver’s license, passport, ID from a Missouri college, university or tech school or a current utility bill or bank statement. Provisional ballots are also available. A complete list can be found at sos.mo.gov.
In Oklahoma, voters in the Quapaw School District will decide a $3.5 million bond issue, and those in Commerce will ballot on a proposed hike in the local sales tax from 3 cents to 5 cents on the dollar.
