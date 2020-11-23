As coronavirus cases reach record levels across the U.S., national health officials are strongly urging people to stay home for Thanksgiving, while local officials are asking residents to practice common sense and basic safety protocols.
There are now more than 170,000 COVID-19 cases per day in America, and deaths have soared to over 1,500 a day, the highest level since the spring. The virus is blamed for more than a quarter-million deaths in the U.S. and over 12 million confirmed infections.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued recommendations last week asking Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their households. The CDC’s Dr. Erin Sauber-Schatz cited more than a million new cases in the U.S. over the past week as the reason for the new guidance.
“The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is at home with the people in your household,” she said in a statement.
In many areas, including Southwest Missouri, the health care system is being squeezed by a combination of sick patients filling up beds and medical workers falling ill themselves.
Joplin reported more than 330 active COVID-19 cases and at least 60 deaths as of Monday afternoon. The Joplin City Council issued a new mask mandate last week after Joplin hospitals and area health providers urged government leaders in Jasper and Newton counties to enact another mask ordinance.
With the holidays so close, Joplin city officials used a news briefing Monday to ask residents to follow social distancing protocols, wash their hands and wear a mask as they celebrate Thanksgiving.
“We still have a very defined risk," Mayor Ryan Stanley said. He said that risk is composed of the normal holiday season family gatherings, the normal wintertime illnesses and now COVID-19.
Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department, said the city is averaging 45 cases per day over a period of 14 days. As of Monday, there were 94 COVID-19 patient admissions in Joplin hospital systems and a 30.02% test positivity rate for COVID-19, he said.
Talken said he has chosen not to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family this year in effort to curb the spread.
“We had discussions, and we struggled with this because it’s Thanksgiving,” he said. “It’s a big holiday. Everybody comes. My family, we’ve decided that we’re not going to meet. Everybody’s got to make their own decisions.”
If families decide to include returning college students, military members or others for turkey and stuffing, the CDC recommends that the hosts take added precautions: Gatherings should be outdoors if possible, with people keeping 6 feet apart and wearing masks, and with just one person serving the food.
“The more individuals there (are), the more risk that there is,” Talken said. “You have to ask yourself questions: How does it impact those in your family that may have a weaker immune system? I don’t want to be that person who shows up, I think I’m feeling fine, and end up making somebody else that I deeply care about sick.”
Local officials stressed that promises of vaccines are still too far away to make a difference for the holiday season. AstraZeneca on Monday became the third major drug company to report data showing a COVID-19 vaccine as "highly effective," joining previous announcements from Pfizer and Moderna.
“We would expect the holiday season would be a time for us to be very, very diligent and very, very focused on healthy and safe practices," Stanley said. "But then also at the same time in 2021, I also see great opportunity for prosperity globally, nationally, but certainly in Southwest Missouri.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
