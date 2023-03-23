MIAMI, Okla. — The American Indian Center for Excellence and the Native American Student Association at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College have crowned Jayla Lucas, of the Cherokee Nation, as Miss Indian NEO 2023 at their 12th annual pageant.
Lucas, of Catoosa, is a sophomore majoring in elementary education. She is a goalkeeper for the NEO women's soccer team and a member of the Native American Student Association.
"I want to use this platform to educate others about the educational resources available for Native American students," Lucas said.
The annual pageant is open to female NEO students who meet GPA requirements. Along with the title and the chance to advance to the national competition, NEO awards the winner a $200 scholarship.
