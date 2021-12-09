McALESTER, Okla. — Bigler Stouffer spent nearly four decades on Oklahoma’s death row before his execution Thursday took just 16 minutes.
Stouffer, 79, has maintained his innocence after twice being convicted and sentenced to death in the 1985 attack that left Oklahoma schoolteacher Linda Reaves dead and seriously wounded her boyfriend, Doug Ivens.
“My request is that my Father forgive them. Thank you,” Stouffer said in his last words.
Oklahoma prisons director Scott Crow announced Stouffer’s time of death at 10:16 a.m. Thursday.
Rodney Thomson, Reaves’ cousin, told media members that the victim’s family is grateful to public servants they believe brought justice.
“Linda’s sister, Dana (Wheat), and her family can finally get on with their lives without fear,” he said. "We are saddened that her father, my uncle, and those in our families who have died since this heinous act were not able to see this justice come to fruition.”
Crow said the execution went without complications — which also is how he described Oklahoma’s October execution of John Marion Grant, who convulsed and vomited several times during his lethal injection, according to several media witnesses.
Oklahoma was among the states with the most executions until a series of problematic lethal injections led to a moratorium in 2015. The state resumed lethal injections in October using the same three-drug protocol that brought concerns.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt denied Stouffer clemency despite a 3-2 recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board to commute his sentence to life in prison without parole over questions about the state’s ability to carry out executions.
Stouffer previously told The Frontier’s Dylan Goforth, who was one of five media members selected to view the execution, he was “pleased” that the governor denied him clemency because life in prison seemed worse.
Parole board members who recently opposed Stouffer’s execution primarily questioned whether Oklahoma's recent history with lethal injections violates the Eighth Amendment.
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also denied Stouffer an execution stay.
After the U.S. Supreme Court denied his request for a stay of execution early Thursday morning, Stouffer was strapped to a gurney and called for forgiveness in his final statement prior to his execution at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
